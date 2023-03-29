Gale In Context: For Educators Introduces New Features to Drive Student Outcomes

New Assessments and Lesson Plans Offer Schools Practical Ways to Support Teachers and Measure Learning Recovery

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gale, part of Cengage Group, is helping educators balance time demands along with student achievement goals by making it easier for teachers to keep students engaged and measure their learning progress. The company has added built-in assessments and hundreds of pre-built lesson plans to Gale In Context: For Educators . Developed based on user feedback, these new and improved features increase efficiency of day-to-day planning by empowering teachers with the tools they need to effectively deliver on their mission to prepare students for college, career and life. Read Gale's blog about these latest enhancements.

These enhancements give educators tools to be more effective in the classroom and improve student outcomes.

According to a recent District Administration survey , nearly 90% of K-12 leaders said it is challenging for their teachers to find and access relevant, curriculum-aligned multimedia content to support daily instruction.

"Teaching resources that improve fairness and accessibility for all students are a primary focus as education leaders consider how to leverage funding strategically," said Shawn Clark, senior vice president of Gale's domestic learning business. "Gale In Context: For Educators' use of formative evaluations helps teachers better determine where further support is required, enabling them to meet students where they are. Gale's goal with these enhancements is to give educators tools to be more effective in the classroom and improve student outcomes because we know that teacher success leads to student achievement, affecting not only schools but also our communities."

New features and enhancements in Gale In Context: For Educators include:

Built-in Assessments: Teachers have access to pre-made questions to help assess individual pupil learning to better measure student progress, monitor comprehension of content and identify learning gaps. Educators can also find standards-based assessments that can be used with a variety of resources.

Hundreds of New Lesson Plans: Pre-built, ready-to-run lesson plans have been added to For Educators to make daily instruction easier and finding standards-aligned content faster. Each engaging lesson plan features high-quality Gale In Context digital learning resources in a variety of formats, like articles, videos, primary sources and more. Lesson plans support literacy and inquiry across the curriculum, including English language arts, social studies, science, financial literacy, and Career and Technical Education programs. They also serve social and emotional learning and diversity, equity, and inclusion goals.

Organization Tools: A variety of organizational tools allow teachers to easily curate and customize resources for their classes, including the ability to embed notes and annotations and add external resources to their lessons.

Collaboration Groups: Collaboration tools empower educators to build cross-curricular units to support onboarding new teachers and provide plans for substitutes, a key element as teacher shortages continue throughout schools. Coming in 2023, these new features will help administrators and department leads form teams to collaboratively build curriculum using Gale In Context: For Educators. Individual teachers will also benefit from enhanced collaboration tools to more easily work together on lesson planning in their professional learning communities.

Gale In Context: For Educators is an award-winning instructional tool developed by curriculum experts that merges current, relevant, standards-aligned content with rich lesson plans. For Educators helps teachers reclaim the joy of teaching and enables schools and districts to achieve their goals through engaging content and accessibility tools designed for all learners.

For more information on Gale in Context: For Educators or to request a demo, visit its webpage .

About Cengage Group and Gale

Cengage Group, an education technology company serving millions of learners in 165 countries, advances the way students learn through quality, digital experiences. The company currently serves the K-12, higher education, professional, library, English language teaching and workforce training markets worldwide. Gale, part of Cengage Group, believes in the power and joy of learning. For schools, the company helps drive positive outcomes by providing essential, curriculum-aligned content that empowers educators to solve curriculum challenges and meet students where they are. Today that includes supporting distance and social and emotional learning as well as equity and inclusion goals. Gale's K-12 offerings extend from educational databases and custom eBook collections to instructional tools and professional development resources. For more information, please visit: www.gale.com/schools

