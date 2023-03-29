Energous and Thinaer Partner to Transform IoT for Industrial Applications

The joint offering aims to reduce power demands from growing IoT ecosystem, improving efficiency, reducing costs, while enhancing outcomes in various manufacturing and warehousing environments

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), a leading developer of intelligent wireless power networks, and Thinaer , a leading industrial IoT SaaS platform provider, today announced a partnership to bring innovative wireless charging technology to the industrial IoT market. Thinaer will incorporate Energous' wireless power transfer technology as part of a joint offering to help organizations improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance outcomes in a variety of settings including industrial manufacturing and warehousing.

Thinaer's platform enables customers to seamlessly generate a digital twin of their operations and achieve measurable results. The combined solution harnesses Thinaer's powerful platform and Energous' innovative wireless charging hardware to provide energy efficient solutions with low-cost passive BLE tags for asset tracking and environmental monitoring. The solution can identify process gaps, improvement opportunities and inefficiencies with advanced analytics within the manufacturing and warehousing environment.

"Industrial IoT is going through a major digital transformation to maximize overall productivity and improve operational efficiencies, and Thinaer is a pioneer in driving that force," said Cesar Johnston, CEO of Energous. "The partnership between Energous and Thinaer aims to solve this growing challenge for industrial IoT and provides an additional building block in the creation of the IoT ecosystem. Thinaer's system integration capability enables Energous' wireless power network technology to be successfully installed at customer sites. We are excited for the future of this collaboration. "

"Energous emerged as a leader in wireless power technologies for the IoT industry. Its technology is reliable, easy to use and robust for the industrial environment, making them an ideal partner to collaborate with on developing a joint solution for our customers," said Bryan Merckling, CEO at Thinaer. "The expansion of IoT devices across our customers' industries has increased the power demands and unique needs of IoT deployments. We are now able to solve new and unique challenges for our customers using our combined solutions. For example, classified areas where the highest levels of security require that assets tagged with beacons are not broadcasting a signal when within those areas, can now leverage IoT beacons. We are enthusiastic about the many digital transformation opportunities this partnership will enable."

Energous PowerBridges are driving transformation across the industrial IoT. These devices not only have the capability of wirelessly charging multiple devices simultaneously from a distance using RF-based wireless power, but they can also function as data links for connected IoT devices. This enables them to communicate valuable data and insights back to the cloud. Multiple PowerBridge transmitters can be meshed together, creating a wireless power network that covers unlimited distances for large-scale deployments such as industrial warehouses, manufacturing plants, and logistics hubs across a wide range of industries.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) is the Wireless Power Network global leader. Its award-winning WattUp® solution is the only technology that supports both contact and distance charging through a fully compatible ecosystem. Built atop fast, efficient, and highly scalable RF-based charging technology, WattUp is positioned to offer improvements over older, first-generation coil-based charging technologies in power, efficiency, foreign device detection, freedom of movement and overall cost for industrial and retail IoT, smart homes, smart cities and medical devices. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs, and provides worldwide regulatory assistance, a reliable supply chain, quality assurance, and sales and technical support to global customers. The company received the world's first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging and has been awarded over 200 patents for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may describe our future plans and expectations and are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Energous. These statements generally use terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "anticipate" or other similar terms. Examples of our forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, our statements about the success of our collaborations with our partners, statements about our technology and its expected functionality, and statements with respect to future of the global wireless charging industry and our technology. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from current expectations include: uncertain timing of any necessary regulatory approvals; timing of customer product development and market success of customer products; our dependence on distribution partners; and intense industry competition. We urge you to consider those factors, together with the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as well as any other documents that may have been subsequently filed by Energous, from time to time, with the SEC, in evaluating our forward-looking statements. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Energous' views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Energous does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

About Thinaer

Thinaer is a leading provider of IoT and indoor location services that enable organizations to optimize operations, improve their bottom line, and unlock new value from their assets. The company's solutions are used in a variety of settings, including aerospace, manufacturing, warehousing and U.S. Department of Defense environments. Thinaer's technology is praised by customers for its ease of use, accuracy, and reliability. For more information, visit thinaer.io.

