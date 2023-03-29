Coin Metrics Expands Management Team With Three Key Hires

New CTO, Sales Lead and Head of Marketing Join Rapidly Growing Firm

BOSTON, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coin Metrics, the leading provider of crypto financial intelligence, is pleased to announce that it has welcomed three experienced business leaders to its management team as it continues to invest in strengthening all areas of the rapidly growing company.

Coin Metrics (PRNewswire)

The addition of Chris Overton as Chief Technology Officer, Trevor Vale as Senior Vice President of Sales, and Gina Rubino as Head of Marketing will bolster Coin Metrics' already robust capabilities and position the company for continued success in the fast-evolving digital asset industry.

Chris Overton brings extensive experience as a VP of Engineering at Mattermost and Elastic Search, where he led engineering teams through periods of rapid growth. With his deep technical knowledge and proven ability to scale product teams, Chris will play a critical role in advancing Coin Metrics' technology capabilities.

Trevor Vale has more than 25 years of experience in financial services and SaaS technology sectors, with a track record of success in senior leadership roles. Trevor's expertise in driving sales growth and advising fintech companies on their go-to-market strategies will be instrumental in expanding Coin Metrics' market reach and delivering value to its clients.

Gina Rubino has been a marketing leader in the web3 space for the past 7 years, with experience scaling teams and driving successful growth campaigns for a variety of companies and projects, including Kava Labs, Constellation Network, Cardano Foundation, ConsenSys, and Ethereum client Nethermind. As Head of Marketing at Coin Metrics, Gina will focus on developing and executing marketing strategies that drive awareness and adoption of the company's products and services.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chris, Trevor, and Gina to the growing Coin Metrics team," said Tim Rice, CEO of Coin Metrics. "Their expertise and track record of success at both innovative start-ups and established institutions will be invaluable as we continue to expand and serve our clients. Together, we will ensure that Coin Metrics continues to be the trusted partner for crypto data intelligence and innovation, elucidating truth to accelerate value creation in the new digital asset economy."

With the most extensive crypto data coverage in the industry, Coin Metrics offers a comprehensive suite of services – including on-chain data, a universal block explorer, market data and metrics, indexes and network risk management – to the most prestigious institutions touching cryptoassets.

Coin Metrics announced $35 million raised in Series C financing last year, allowing the company to elevate its ability to usher the world's premier financial institutions into crypto markets. The company was recognized as the Most Innovative Solution Provider at Hedgeweek's 2022 European Digital Asset Awards.

ABOUT COIN METRICS:

Coin Metrics is the leading provider of crypto financial intelligence, offering network data, market data, indexes and network risk solutions to the most prestigious institutions touching cryptoassets. Established in 2017, Coin Metrics is committed to building the crypto economy on a foundation of truth, providing authentic and accurate data with the highest standards of clarity and precision. Coin Metrics puts unparalleled insight and accuracy into crypto data and analytics so that companies can accelerate value creation and minimize risk. For more information, visit www.coinmetrics.io.

Media contact: Jamie Lovegrove

jamie.lovegrove@coinmetrics.io

(301) 529-5085

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Coin Metrics