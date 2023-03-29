Ascend Vision Partners with Elgut Eye Care, Representing Its 7th Partnership in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Vision Partners ("AVP" or the "Company") announced today a partnership with Elgut Eye Care of Fort Lauderdale, FL (the "Practice"). The partnership represents AVP's seventh in the state of Florida.

AVP is an eye care-focused management services organization backed by Chicago Pacific Founders. The Company is committed to partnering with leading physicians across the southeastern United States to build a premier eye care network focused on maximizing patient access to clinically-excellent care. AVP's network consists of 7 practices and surgery centers across 15 locations with more than 21 Ophthalmologists and Optometrists providing high quality eye care services.

Elgut Eye Care is led by the physician team of Drs. Noel Elgut and Cody Ott. The Practice has served patients in Fort Lauderdale and the surrounding area for more than 30 years and offers a full suite of ophthalmic services.

"Through a partnership with AVP, our practice will be able to grow throughout south Florida without sacrificing the patient-first culture that we have fostered over 30 years," remarked Dr. Elgut. He continued, "leveraging AVP's robust shared-service infrastructure will enable our team to focus on providing clinically-excellent care to more patients in our community."

Under the affiliation, AVP assists with a host of management services for the Practice, including legal and regulatory compliance, payer contracting, revenue cycle management, human resources, IT, finance, marketing, and more.

To learn more about the partnership with Elgut Eye Care, please visit http://www.ascendvision.com or contact Kristen McCullough at Kristen@KAMCOMmedia.com.

About Ascend Vision Partners

Established in 2022, Ascend Vision Partners delivers custom business solutions for eye care professionals, allowing ophthalmologists and optometrists to focus entirely on patient care. Building on a clinical tradition spanning over 62 years, AVP's partners leverage experience, best-in-class information technology and cutting-edge equipment to deliver industry leading ophthalmologic outcomes. Our team of 300 employees is dedicated to providing exceptional eye care to over 250,000 patients annually across the southeastern U.S. Learn more at:

http://www.ascendvision.com.

About Chicago Pacific Founders

Chicago Pacific Founders is a leading investment advisor that manages private funds, focusing exclusively on investments in growth companies within value-based care innovation, healthcare services, AI and tech enabled healthcare services. CPF believes that the most significant societal impact and investment returns from healthcare for the next decade will be generated by investment in delivery model innovation. CPF's leadership team is made up of former healthcare CEOs, senior executives and investment professionals with a passion and track record of building healthcare businesses. For more information, please visit: www.cpfounders.com.

