Self-made business magnate Christian Braman generates billions by creating an affordable all-inclusive business service alternative

GREENWICH, Conn., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Christian Braman discovered a flaw in the business management and development industries, and created an affordable all-inclusive solution that is now utilized by thousands of businesses nationwide.

Self-made business magnate Christian Braman generates billions by creating an affordable all-inclusive business service

At 24, he is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Valiabiz, a multi-billion business management and development company that focuses on starting, scaling, and managing businesses.

Braman founded Valiabiz in 2021 at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic as an affordable solution to help failing businesses at the time. Since then, Valiabiz has rapidly expanded into a nationally renowned service provider that serves businesses of all types and sizes including some of the largest brands in the industry such as Dunkin', Subway, Hilton Hotels, and so many more.

'I really believe business should be fun, affordable, and easily obtainable for everyone. Valiabiz is not only such, but we handle everything our member businesses need in order to successfully thrive. The best part about it is none of our competitors do what we do like we do, and I have pure confidence that they never will. Even if they tried, we are constantly establishing new departments and making new acquisitions to truly provide our members with the all-inclusive experience we are best known for. So, by the time any of our competitors catch on to our concept we will be far too many steps ahead for them to ever catch up. That's why our members stick with us, because there's really no comparable option and I believe we are the best.' he said.

Valiabiz services include business management, inventory and resource management, bill management, staffing and human resources management, budgeting and finance management, social media and public relations management, business consulting, business plans, licensing & incorporating, marketing and advertising, product and service development, trademark and patent registration, business scaling and valuations, location search, franchise development, and payroll and benefits development.

With thousands of members nationwide, Valiabiz has generated over $2.7 billion in revenue to date. Braman plans to expand the Valiabiz brand by becoming the first and only business service provider to have a storefront presence where business owners can walk in and receive every service imaginable for their business within a simple conversation. Valiabiz is on a mission to prove that entrepreneurship is possible for everyone.

