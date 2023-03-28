Ionis to present at upcoming investor conferences

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) today announced its participation in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:

Guggenheim Virtual Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease Days on Tuesday, April 4, 2023

22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, April 17, 2023

A live webcast of the presentations can be accessed on the Investors & Media section of the Ionis website at www.ionispharma.com. The replay will be available on the Ionis website within 48 hours and will be archived for a limited time.

