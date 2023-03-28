Atropos Health Announces the Atropos Evidence Network and Data Fitness Scoring

Expanding Opportunities for Reliable Generation and Use of Real-World Evidence in Healthcare

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atropos Health , leader in generating personalized real-world evidence at the point and pace of care, today announced the Atropos Evidence™ Network, Real World Data Score™ (RWDS) and Real World Fitness Score (RWFS™). As the latest additions to Atropos Platform, the Atropos Evidence Network and Real World Data & Fitness Scores are designed to offer participants like Mayo Clinic and Stanford Health Care actionable insights - from their EHR and other data sources. It also creates a market for data holders to expand reach of these de-identified assets to a broader audience. What results is an observational insights exchange for healthcare. Atropos Health is the throughline for connection and catalysis of clinical analytics.

(PRNewsfoto/Atropos Health) (PRNewswire)

The Atropos Evidence Network operates on a federated model, forming secure, cloud-based connections between healthcare data proprietors and clinical insight seekers across the healthcare ecosystem. De-identified data doesn't change hands. Just the insights Atropos generates. A user at an institutional member of the Network, such as a physician or researcher, can pose a clinical question in as little as a sentence or as elaborately as a research protocol. The question can apply to any allowed network member. Within 48 hours, the user receives a novel retrospective observational study in response. It is delivered in the form of a Prognostogram report that contains the figures and analyses needed for peer-reviewed publications - like high dimensional propensity score matching and IPTW. Clinicians with informatics expertise QC each Prognostogram and provide simple summaries of the findings. They are even available for clinical informatics consults to brief requesters on the results.

When it comes to data science and AI applications for clinical Q&A, Atropos Platform is the first and only solution to answer healthcare questions fast, transparently, and with previously unavailable information and data. Observational studies commonly take many months and are burdensome for the parties involved, fraught by gaps and high costs that hinder progress. With Atropos, users are offered a conversational chat interface. Questions can be submitted in a matter of minutes, in a form akin to a short email to a colleague. As is often the case, such frictionless UX is underpinned by sophisticated technology. Atropos Platform boasts a medical data search engine with cohorting capabilities, and an automated analytics pipeline methodologically-reviewed over more than a decade. Standard process yields consistent and transparent results. Lastly, the answers delivered in 48 hours are backed by studies that did not previously exist. Now with Atropos Evidence Network, these studies can be run on multiple datasets at once.

Since studies reproduced on different data often have different outcomes, Atropos crafted Data Scoring solutions to control for the aspects of result variation attributable to artifacts of the source data. All datasets in Atropos Evidence Network receive a confidential Real World Data Score (RWDS) , which evaluates overall dataset quality based on key indicators like size, completeness, and longitudinality. This single number per dataset can help a data holder refine their offering, or provide a basic heuristic for users.

The Real World Fitness Score (RWFS) takes the next step of matching the dataset to the incoming question. The score is dynamic, varying for each question submitted. Within Atropos' proprietary algorithm for RWFS generation are suitability indicators such as representation in the datasource of de-identified patient records that meet study IE criteria. As such, when there are differences in Prognostograms run on different datasets, a higher RWFS indicates a more trustworthy result. In other words, the right dataset to use for this study and others like it. Protocol feasibility in just 2 days, with understanding that precedes lengthy downstream meta-analysis.

For Network Members who need the source data, not just the insights, this builds the case for timely and justified data purchases, driving value for the source data providers. It also allows the buyers to invest where their dollar will return the greatest value (data linkage, NLP, curation, enrichment, etc.). Above and beyond delivering novel RWE with rapidity and rigor, Atropos Evidence Network makes a marketplace for efficiency and value in data purchasing.

"This next wave of innovation in our industry has massive potential, but we must unlock greater transactional frequency, lower uncertainty and friction of purchasing, and reach the larger total addressable market of evidence-based medicine at the point of care globally," said Brigham Hyde, Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder of Atropos Health. "We believe we can be the ally to help our partners and peers to begin to access this new wave of market opportunity and benefit from an acceleration in transactional personalized evidence."

Atropos Evidence Network already includes an impressive slate of leaders in the healthcare data ecosystem, including CancerLinq , Clarify Health , Healthjump , OMNY Health , and Syntegra . The company is proud to be a clinical insights partner for these innovative institutions, spanning hundreds of millions of de-identified patient records nationwide. Together, we intend to usher in the next wave of medicine, with technologically- advanced, secure, and ethical approaches to learning from healthcare data. Augmenting clinicians and researchers in this way creates workflow efficiencies in the information-foraging pathway and can reduce operational and healthcare costs. Most importantly - evidence based medicine improves patient care. The Network orients around this central goal.

This announcement comes on the heels of recent news of the appointment of Atropos Clinical Advisory Board, a collective of healthcare industry experts across AMCs, healthcare organizations, and private institutions who believe in the power of this Platform. They will extend Atropos' track record of delivering the ROI of evidence in action, as seen at Stanford Health Care.

Atropos Health originated from an idea at Stanford Health Care in 2011, where doctors envisioned a future when learning from the EHR would be as easy as pressing a "green button." Today Atropos exceeds the charge with Prognostograms across Network of data sources. For more information, visit www.atroposhealth.com , connect through LinkedIn or follow on Twitter @AtroposHealth .

About Atropos Health

Atropos Health is the developer of the first clinical informatics consult service powered by a network of real-world data. With a fast, methodologically-transparent approach built on peer-reviewed publications, Atropos delivers insights from hundreds of millions of de-identified patient records. This answers clinical questions that have fallen through the cracks of existing literature, accelerates observational research, and aspires to make evidence-based medicine a standard of care.

Media Contact

Autumn Communications

atroposhealth@autumncommunications.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Atropos Health