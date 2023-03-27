TikToker Allie Bennett Brings Her Viral #TreadmillStrut to Orangetheory Fitness Studios Across the Globe

Workout for all fitness abilities promotes heart health in celebration of National Walking Day

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready, set, strut! Orangetheory Fitness is teaming up with TikToker Allie Bennett to launch her viral #TreadmillStrut workout in its 1,500+ studios around the world. A proud partner of the American Heart Association, Orangetheory will premiere its #TreadmillStrut class on National Walking Day (April 5) to celebrate the most simple—yet powerful—form of exercise that studies have shown can improve heart health and help prevent chronic disease.

With over 125 million views, Bennett's #TreadmillStrut has taken the TikTok world by storm. The workout calls on participants to walk in style on a treadmill to the beat of a pump-up playlist, incrementally increasing speed every time the song changes. To adapt this viral trend to the Orangetheory in-studio experience, Bennett worked closely with the company's expert Fitness team to infuse her Strut into a power walking treadmill portion of the limited-edition class. Orangetheory also tapped the talent of DJ Truth, a member favorite, for a specialty playlist inspired by Bennett's own song selections that puts participants in the strut-to-the-beat zone. As a result, hundreds of thousands of Orangetheory members will join forces in a unified #TreadmillStrut workout on National Walking Day, featuring heart-pumping inclines and beat-driven power walking.

"As a heart rate-based workout that hinges on treadmills and motivating beats, we immediately saw an opportunity to translate Allie's virtual movement into one that people can experience together as a global IRL community," said Scott Brown, Orangetheory's vice president of fitness. "And with National Walking Day approaching, we decided that there was no better time to celebrate our Power Walking community and highlight the format as a fun and accessible way to get into The Orange Zone and see results."

Orangetheory is based on the science of five-zone heart rate-based interval training, designed to boost metabolism, burn fat and more calories, and improve cardio metabolic, cardiorespiratory and mental health. Its proprietary heart rate monitor tracks personalized performance data in real time, guiding members towards measurable results. Each Orangetheory workout is led by a certified coach who provides options to make the classes accessible for all fitness and ability levels.

"I was a dancer growing up, so I always incorporated music and fun energy into my workouts to make them more enjoyable—and the #TreadmillStrut does just that," says Allie Bennett. "I love that Orangetheory makes its workouts accessible to anyone and everyone, as that's largely the inspiration behind the Strut."

Those looking to join in on the #TreadmillStrut fun can sign up for any scheduled class on April 5 at their local studio, via orangetheory.com or the Orangetheory app. The class is free for new members.

