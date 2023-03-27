Global REM Council Announces the 2023 REM Award Recipients

LAS VEGAS, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global REM Council, a non-profit trade association dedicated to advancing the retail ecommerce industry, today announced the winners of its 2023 REM Awards. The REM Awards recognize excellence in the retail ecommerce industry and celebrate the achievements of the most powerful and influential executives and employers in the field. The honorees will be recognized during a celebration at the Shoptalk 2023 retail conference in Las Vegas.
"The Global REM Council is dedicated to advancing the discipline of retail ecommerce management (REM). As the field continues to grow, the REM Awards recognize the outstanding achievements of leaders in this innovative industry," said Ray Cao, founder of the Global REM Council. "We are proud to honor these individuals and companies for their outstanding contributions to the industry, and look forward to watching them continue to shape the future of retail ecommerce."
The REM Awards recognize ecommerce leaders in four categories: Most Powerful People in REM, Most Influential People in REM, Stars in REM and Best Employers in REM. The REM Awards' winners were selected through a rigorous nomination and evaluation process, which included input from industry experts and big data.
This year's REM Award recipients are:
Most Powerful People in REM (Brands):
- Prabha Parameswaran, Group President, Growth & Strategy, Colgate Palmolive
- Michal Geller, President, eCommerce & Digital, Newell
- Suresh Kumar, Global CTO and CTO, Walmart
- Gabe Mattingly, President, Nestlé Health Sciences U.S.
- Stephanie Lynn, SVP - eCommerce & Consumer Experience, Edgewell Personal Care
- Sri Rajagopalan, Chief Omnichannel Commercial Officer, US Retail, General Mills
- Chau Banks, SVP and Chief Information and Enterprise Analytics Officer, The Clorox Company
- Surabhi Pokhriyal, CDO, Church & Dwight
- Dan Stack, SVP of National Accounts & Strategic Partnerships, Ashley Furniture
- Mike Pierson, CCO, Campbell Snacks, Campbell Soup Company
- Denis Normand, SVP Global Ecommerce, Spin Master
- Veeral Shah, Chief eCommerce and Digital Officer, Nestlé
- Vince Jones, SVP, General Manager, and Head of Global eCommerce, PepsiCo
- Adam Rodgers, SVP / GM North America Retail, SharkNinja
Most Powerful People in REM (Retailers):
- Tom Pickett, CRO, DoorDash
- Fidji Simo, CEO, Instacart
- Seth Dallaire, CRO, Walmart
- Dave Zimmer, VP, Amazon Ads, Amazon
- Cara Pratt, SVP, Kroger Precision Marketing, 84.51˚
- Kristi Argyilan, SVP Retail Media, Albertsons
Most Influential People in REM:
- Zia Wigder, CCO, Insider Intelligence
- Andrew Lipsman, Principal Analyst, Insider Intelligence
- Sophie Wawro, Global President, Shoptalk
Stars in REM:
- Stephen Thompson, Global Senior Director eCommerce & Marketing Capabilities, The Coca-Cola Company
- Lisa Matos, VP - Sales Capabilities and Commerce, Conagra Brands
- Toby Espinosa, VP Ads, DoorDash
- Lex Josephs, VP, GM of MAP, Sam's Club
- Can Sanay, GM, VP North America eCommerce, Duracell
- Manish Sharma, VP and GM Omni-commerce, The Kellogg Company
- Francesca Hahn, VP Digital Commerce, Mondelēz
- Brad Santanna, Head of Omni-Channel Operations & Planning, The Hershey Company
- Tiffany Tan, Head of the eCommerce Growth Accelerator, The Clorox Company
- Diana Haussling, VP - GM Consumer Experience & Growth, Colgate-Palmolive
- Ashley Paige Becker, VP and Head of ECommerce and Omni Customer Growth, The Kraft Heinz Company
- Darren Silverman, SVP eCommerce & Customer Leadership, PetMate
- Adrianne Del Sol, VP Digital Commerce and Omnichannel Marketing, Kimberly-Clark
- Anu Bliss, GM eCommerce Practice, The Emerson Group
- Christina Rapsomanikis, Global VP Digital & eCommerce, Mars
Best Employers in REM:
- SC Johnson
- General Mills
- Danone
For more information about the Global REM Council and the REM Awards, please visit https://www.remcouncil.org/rem-awards.
