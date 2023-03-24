NASA Invites Media to See Mars Habitat Before Crew Enters for One Year

WASHINGTON, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Media are invited to visit NASA's simulated Mars habitat on Tuesday, April 11, at the agency's Johnson Space Center in Houston. This summer, four volunteers will begin a yearlong Mars mission in the ground-based habitat, helping NASA prepare for human exploration of Mars for the benefit of humanity.

NASA’s simulated Mars habitat includes a 1,200-square-foot sandbox with red sand to simulate the Martian landscape. The area will be used to conduct simulated spacewalks or “Marswalks” during the analog missions. Credits: NASA (PRNewswire)

The mission is the first of three planned in NASA's CHAPEA habitat, or Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog. It is scheduled to begin in June when the volunteer crew, who are not astronauts, enters the 3D-printed habitat.

During the simulation, crew members will carry out different types of mission activities, including simulated spacewalks, robotic operations, habitat maintenance, personal hygiene, exercise, and crop growth. To be as Mars-realistic as feasible, the crew also will face environmental stressors such as resource limitations, isolation, and equipment failure.

The in-person media event includes an opportunity to speak with subject matter experts and capture b-roll and photos inside the habitat. Crew members will not be available as they'll arrive at NASA Johnson later this spring to begin training for the simulated mission.

International media wishing to attend must request accreditation no later than 5 p.m. CDT Monday, March 27. U.S. media must request accreditation no later than 5 p.m. Monday, April 3. To request accreditation, media must contact the Johnson newsroom at: 281-483-5111 or jsccommu@nasa.gov. Media accreditation is limited due to space.

NASA is leading a return to the Moon for long-term science and exploration through Artemis missions. Lessons learned on and around the Moon will prepare NASA for the next giant leap – sending the first astronauts to Mars. This is the agency's Moon to Mars exploration approach.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NASA