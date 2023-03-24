ABL selected for $60mm tactical space STRATFI

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ABL announced today its selection by AFWERX for the Strategic Funding Increase (STRATFI) program. The $60 million program will expand ABL's existing work on operational flexibility for low-cost launches supporting Tactically Responsive Space (TacRS).

"Our team is thrilled to be selected for this award," said Eva Abramson, Head of Strategic Development at ABL. "We believe that operational flexibility is key to meeting the rapidly changing needs of our customers. This award will help us in further developing on-call launch capabilities to meet mission-driven payload, launch site and target orbit needs."

The effort extends multiple collaborative efforts with AFRL and SSC. A key challenge in TacRS is breaking from the assumption of a pre-defined orbit, trajectory, and launch site. For missions demanding responsive launch, ABL will build operational capacity to both tap into capabilities on standby and react to new mission needs.

"We are excited to leverage our existing efforts to achieve rapid prototyping, flexibility, and affordability across a site network which can be tasked according to mission need," said Abramson.

