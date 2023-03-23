SECOND NATURE BRANDS ISSUES ALLERGY ALERT ON UNDECLARED WHEAT IN GLUTEN FREE REESE'S PIECES BROWNIE BRITTLE

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Nature Brands of Madison Heights, MI, is recalling its 4-ounce packages of Gluten Free Reese's Pieces Brownie Brittle because they may contain undeclared wheat.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled Gluten Free Reese's Pieces Brownie Brittle were distributed nationwide in retail stores and through online orders.

The product comes in a 4-ounce pouch UPC 711747011562 marked with lot codes SG 1054 15/NOV/2023 1S and SG 1054 15/NOV/2023 2S on the backside of pouch.

One illness has been reported to date in connection with this problem, to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the gluten-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of wheat. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by cross-contamination at a co-manufacturer, resulting in undeclared wheat in the product

Production of the product has been suspended until FDA and the company are certain that the problem has been corrected.

Consumers who have purchased 4-ounce packages of Gluten Free Reese's Pieces Brownie Brittle with lot codes SG 1054 15/NOV/2023 1S and SG 1054 15/NOV/2023 2S should not consume the product and should contact Brownie Brittle for a full refund.

Consumers may contact the company by calling at (800) 651-7263 Monday-Friday from 8:30AM - 5:00PM EST or via email at recall@browniebrittle.com

Second Nature Brands is conducting this recall with the full knowledge and cooperation of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

