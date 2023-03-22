Paychex Charitable Foundation to Donate $1 Million to Mental Health America

This is the first of four major investments committed by Paychex to support workers of U.S. businesses

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paychex, Inc. , a leading provider of integrated human capital management software solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services, today announced that Mental Health America (MHA) will receive a $1 million grant from the Paychex Charitable Foundation to support the organization's work raising awareness about the importance of prioritizing mental health care. The grant, which allocates $250,000 annually over the next four years, focuses on improving access to mental health education and resources in the company's key markets across the U.S.

"As a national leader in HR, payroll, and benefits, Paychex has unique insight into the challenges facing American businesses and workers," said John Gibson, Paychex president and CEO. "The company uses those insights to direct funding through its charitable foundation where it sees the greatest need. Over the last couple of years, we have seen the impact of the mental health crisis on how businesses operate and take care of their employees. We're proud to partner with Mental Health America, an organization at the forefront of mental health awareness, education, and providing resources to communities around the country."

In 2022, the Paychex Charitable Foundation introduced an annual multimillion-dollar commitment and strategic giving framework to dramatically increase its financial support of nonprofit organizations that align with the company's mission. Under the strategic framework, the Paychex Charitable Foundation will focus major gifts on four critical areas of well-being: mental health, physical health, financial health, and professional skills development.

The four-year grant to MHA is the first awarded under this program, illustrating the company's commitment to supporting the overall well-being of its employees and the communities they serve. MHA promotes mental health as a critical part of overall wellness, including prevention services, early identification, and intervention for those at risk. The organization has over 140 affiliates nationwide, each working to integrate care, services, and support for those in need.

"We are facing an unprecedented mental health crisis in the U.S. and now is the time to invest in the next generation of mental health support. We are thrilled to see Paychex recognize this crucial moment and honored to be the first grant recipients under this program," said Schroeder Stribling, president and CEO of Mental Health America. "This four-year commitment from Paychex will allow MHA to educate thousands of people about the critical importance of overall well-being and will increase public access to vital mental health resources."

Inspired by the longstanding philanthropy of Paychex founder B. Thomas Golisano, the company established the Paychex Charitable Foundation in 2014 to support communities where the company has operations. As part of the gift to MHA, Paychex will also connect the organization with the company's robust employee volunteer network, consisting of nearly 16,000 employees throughout the U.S.

"At Paychex, we believe in creating a world where people are the most important part of every business," Gibson continued. "We know that happier, healthier, and engaged teams create better businesses. And strong, local businesses support vibrant communities."

To learn more about the Paychex Charitable Foundation, visit the organization's website.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services. By combining innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by 50 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves more than 730,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2022, in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting www.paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Mental Health America

Mental Health America (MHA) is the nation's leading community-based nonprofit dedicated to addressing the needs of those living with mental illness and promoting the overall mental health of all. MHA's work is driven by its commitment to promote mental health as a critical part of overall wellness, including prevention services for all; early identification and intervention for those at risk; integrated care, services, and supports for those who need them; with recovery as the goal. Learn more at MHAnational.org.

