The Bogota 'Metro' is one of the engines that drives the national economy

With 418 infrastructure projects, the Colombian capital offers favorable conditions for investment. It is estimated that the total value of these projects in the city, under the current administration reaches USD 12.1 million .

Invest in Bogota , Empresa Metro and Financiera de Desarrollo Nacional held a Roadshow in the United States and Spain to promote the Second Line of the city's 'Metro'.

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Empresa Metro de Bogota (EMB), Financiera de Desarrollo Nacional (FDN) and Invest in Bogota held a Roadshow in Madrid, Spain and New York, United States, to promote the Second Line of the 'Metro' to potential interested companies. The objective of this tour was to present the progress of the project in front of internationally recognized companies in the railway sector, investment funds and financial entities.

The second Line of the Bogota 'Metro' was declared strategically important by CONPES (National Council for Economic and Social Policy) 4104 of 2022, which is why the National Government and the District signed the co-financing agreement for COP 34.9 billion, current to date.

The Bogota 'Metro' is the largest and most important infrastructure project in Colombia and represents a social investment for the city, given the positive impact on job creation, the environment and the improvement in the quality of life of citizens. This is why Invest in Bogota has prioritized attracting investment in this project, to contribute to its success.

"We focus on these two countries because of their relevance and impact on historical investment in infrastructure projects in the Bogota Region. 14% of Spanish projects were directed to the infrastructure sector, generating an investment of USD 1,280 million and the creation of 1,970 jobs. On the other hand, 7.3% of the projects coming from the United States are associated with infrastructure and have generated an estimated investment of USD 901 million and 2,034 jobs." Indicates Isabella Muñoz, executive director of Invest in Bogota, entity in charge of promoting investment and attracting events for the Colombian capital.

Infrastructure is one of the sectors that have gained relevance in recent years, given the impact it generates on the national GDP. This is why Bogotá has iconic projects in the subsectors of water and sanitation, urban renewal, and social infrastructure that were also socialized during the tour.

In Madrid, the presentation of the Second Line of the 'Metro' project was carried out with the support of ICEX España Exportación e Inversiones, a public business entity whose main purpose is the promotion of the internationalization of the Spanish economy and business, as well as the improvement of its competitiveness. The articulation with this type of allies represents the importance of the project and the interest it has generated in Spain, one of the countries that invests the most in infrastructure in Colombia.

For its part, the visit to New York was marked by the strong participation of different banking entities and international investment funds interested in investing in the project, so the success of this international tour can be measured in the quality and suitability of the summoned companies. Today we continue to monitor the companies visited and continue working to get new companies of international stature to participate in the city's large infrastructure projects. Bogotanos are getting closer to having efficient and sustainable transportation.

