T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR FEBRUARY 2023

BALTIMORE, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.31 trillion as of February 28, 2023. Preliminary net outflows for February 2023 were $5.9 billion.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of February 28, 2023, and for the prior month- and year-end by investment vehicle, by asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios. Investment vehicle assets under management also reflect client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios of $0.2 billion in February 2023, and $1.3 billion for the quarter-to-date period ended February 28, 2023, all of which were transfers to the target date retirement trusts.





As of



Preliminary(a)







(in billions)

2/28/2023

1/31/2023

12/31/2022 U.S. mutual funds











Equity

$ 379

$ 391

$ 370 Fixed income, including money market

74

75

74 Multi-asset

191

196

184



644

662

628 Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products











Equity

301

313

294 Fixed income, including money market

95

96

93 Multi-asset

230

234

216 Alternatives

44

44

44



670

687

647 Total assets under management

$ 1,314

$ 1,349

$ 1,275













Target date retirement products

$ 351

$ 358

$ 334

(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

