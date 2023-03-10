Publica Becomes One of the First to Join the Amazon Publisher Services Streaming TV Ad Server Certification Program

This upcoming certification has the power to maximize the value of header bidding for streaming TV publishers and advertisers.

NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Publica, a leading Connected TV (CTV) ad-server owned by Integral Ad Science, announced that they will be joining the new, global Amazon Publisher Services (APS) Ad Server Certification Program for streaming TV.



Publica's upcoming certification will allow publishers to implement a simplified APS header bidding integration, enabling publishers to conduct a unified auction across all advertiser bids. This technology has the power to improve viewer experience by limiting repetitive ads while also increasing publisher yield.



According to eMarketer, streaming TV ad spend is expected to more than double by the end of 2026. When deciding where to spend streaming TV dollars, advertisers often prefer publishers with header bidding solutions, as it creates the opportunity to compete on a level playing field for inventory to help maximize campaign reach and effectiveness. Once Publica is certified by APS, advertisers will receive incremental access to header bidding supply via the new APS and Publica integration. This can also result in more opportunities for publishers to deliver private marketplace deals from CTV advertisers.

"We are excited to bring incremental demand from APS to the growing number of publishers and TV manufacturers who are now adopting the Publica ad server to help them grow their advertising revenues. Publica empowers publishers to create intelligent ad breaks that can be optimized on a revenue per second basis, all while improving their viewer's streaming experiences with seamless ad delivery," said Publica Chief Revenue Officer Sean Galligan.



Publica shares APS' focus on the needs of publishers. Going forward, Publica and APS plan to provide global publishers with a full roadmap of new features for streaming TV ad serving, including simplified setup of private marketplace deals, the provision of forecasting tools within the Publica user interface, simplified access to interactive ad formats and seamless integration of third-party technology vendors.



About Publica

Publica, awarded "Best Video Ad Server" in the 2022 AdWeek Readers Choice Awards, is a leading CTV ad server and works with many of the world's biggest broadcasters, TV manufacturers, and streaming apps. Headquartered in New York, Publica provides solutions for publishers to maximize their revenue across their streaming TV inventory through key solutions including a Unified Auction, Ad Pod Management, Audience Management, Server-Side Ad Insertion, Contextual Management, Ad Quality Management and Measurement and Verification. Publica serves over 6 billion ads on streaming TV every month, delivering quality ad experiences for Samsung, Hearst TV, Major League Baseball, Paramount, Crunchyroll, E. W. Scripps, Fox, IGN, Philo, XUMO, and more. Publica is owned by Integral Ad Science, a global leader in digital media quality. For more information, visit: getpublica.com or contact press@getpublica.com.



About Amazon Publisher Services

Amazon Publisher Services is a suite of cloud-based solutions that help publishers build thriving digital media businesses, by concentrating on direct-to-publisher supply relationships helping to result in more profitable advertising for publishers and more relevant ads for audiences. APS provides services and advanced technologies to web, mobile app, audio, and streaming TV publishers of all sizes, to help them monetize their content, unlock unique demand, enable audience-level buying, and learn more about their own audiences with server-side header bidding solutions while also leveraging infrastructure and support. For more information visit: https://aps.amazon.com

