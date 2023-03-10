iFLYTEK Research Institute Intelligent Speech Team and Joint Laboratory Celebrates Placement of 15 Papers in International Conference on Acoustics, Speech, and Signal Processing 2023

HEFEI, China, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The iFLYTEK Research Institute Intelligent Speech Team and Joint Laboratory has been recognized for its groundbreaking work by successfully placing 15 papers in the International Conference on Acoustics, Speech, and Signal Processing 2023 (ICASSP). The ICASSP is the most influential and comprehensive international conference on acoustics, speech, and signal processing, voice technology. The success of iFLYTEK's research teams reinforces iFLYTEK's global reputation as a leader in the AI industry and scientific community.

The 15 iFLYTEK papers accepted by the conference propose a wide range of improvements and new approaches to critical technologies including neural speech phase prediction, speech reconstruction from tongue and lip articulation, and incorporating visual information reconstruction into AI progressive learning.

The 2023 ICASSP will be the first in-person celebration of the conference since before the outbreak of Covid-19 and will take place on the Greek island of Rhodes. iFLYTEK is proud to participate in the international gathering of experts to advance AI.

