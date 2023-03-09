Midaxo Appoints Jude McColgan CEO

McColgan Represents Latest Transformative Step for World's Leading Corporate Dealmaking Software Platform

BOSTON, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Midaxo, the leading software platform for corporate dealmaking, today announced that Jude McColgan has been named the company's new chief executive officer. McColgan will leverage his background in leading technology companies focused on digital transformation and specifically on data analytics, automation, and AI to broaden Midaxo's markets, grow the customer base, and enhance the company's solutions.

"Since joining Midaxo last year, Jude has been instrumental in refocusing the company from solely serving the needs of M&A professionals to solving the comprehensive needs of corporate development teams, which increasingly rely on digital solutions to accelerate the process of finding, evaluating and realizing value from deals," said Anders Brenner, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Stella Capital and Midaxo board member. "His knowledge of the M&A process and understanding of how to automate it plus his experience as a CEO make him the ideal person to drive the next stage of growth for Midaxo."

"Midaxo helps companies grow by empowering corporate development professionals with a cloud platform and system of record for corporate development. Midaxo has been the leading M&A software provider for a decade and we are now leveraging that deep experience to provide comprehensive solutions for all aspects of corporate development. We are transforming the corporate development space and enabling the new way of doing deals with embedded AI, machine learning, and process automation as the foundation for business acceleration and greater insight," said McColgan. "As companies continue to adapt to a post-Covid world and a big global economy, they need the ability to find, evaluate, and deliver value from new assets, whether it's joint ventures, channels, partnerships, intellectual property, or traditional acquisitions. Midaxo makes dealmaking easier for companies by delivering a comprehensive technology platform that can access more market data and apply more automation and AI than any other solution to help customers deliver inorganic growth outcomes faster and more safely."

McColgan has a long history of leading and scaling mid-market technology companies. He has served as an executive at companies like Avast Software (publicly listed on the UK exchange), Nuance (acquired by Microsoft), Localytics (acquired), and TomTom. McColgan has also advised founder-led companies like Incident Management Technology and OpsMx. He is on the board of RevenueBase, a revenue database-as-a-service company. He is also an angel investor. Earlier in his career, McColgan spent nearly 10 years at Oracle in New York City.

Midaxo is the leading software platform for corporate dealmaking. Digitally transforming the dealmaking process, Midaxo leverages automation, AI, and machine learning to deliver breakthrough productivity gains while decreasing deal risk. The modular Midaxo SaaS platform can be configured for each customer to enable corporate development and M&A leaders at large and medium-sized enterprises and private equity firms to find, evaluate, and deliver value from new assets with unprecedented speed and accuracy. The CRM module makes it easy to identify and manage 5x more targets. The collaborative due diligence module reduces diligence time 50% compared to traditional approaches. The integration module provides structure for post-merger integrations, accelerating time to value up to 40%. The platform functions as the system of record while reducing risk throughout the acquisition process. Midaxo customers include Ascensus, Banner Health, Cognizant, Daimler AG, Professional Services Co., and United Site Services. For more information, visit Midaxo.com.

