Stellantis Partners With Detroit-based Vehya to Become One of Its Preferred EV Charger Installers for US Dealers

Announcement is the next step in Stellantis' plans to prepare its U.S. dealer network for electrified future and support evolving needs of consumers

Partnership with Vehya will offer individual, comprehensive evaluations and EV integration services to the 2,600-plus Stellantis dealers in the U.S. network

To date, more than 73% of U.S. dealers are in the process of assessing their individual readiness

Vehya is one of 15 companies that will graduate from the National Black Supplier Development Program, a program built to bring awareness to the capabilities of Stellantis' diverse supply base

In another key step to ready its 2,600-plus dealerships for the automotive industry's electrification plans, Stellantis is partnering with Detroit-based company Vehya to support its U.S. dealers in preparation for increased electric-vehicle (EV) sales and service. Vehya becomes the second recommended partner for EV charger sales, installation and maintenance for Stellantis' U.S. auto dealers.

"As our partners in the automotive industry transition to electric-vehicle sales and service, our goal is to provide our 2,600-plus U.S. dealers with high quality options that meet their individual EV integration needs within every area of the dealership business," said Phil Langley, head of network development, FCA – North America. "Vehya is equipped with the experience and infrastructure needed to help support our dealers and make this process as straightforward and simple as possible."

William McCoy, CEO of Vehya, reinforces the importance of partnering with Stellantis to accelerate EV adoption. "In the U.S., auto dealers are a critical partner to consumers' transition to electric vehicles. We are excited and honored to be chosen as a preferred installation partner to Stellantis' dealer network," said McCoy.

As an experienced auto dealer partner, Vehya's workflow platform will provide a full-service solution for dealers. Features include Vehya-certified electricians, detailed site surveys, comprehensive estimates, and a dedicated account manager that handles all administrative and project management duties.

"We've found that our easy-to-use platform combined with an account manager for point of contact gives dealers peace of mind and minimizes barriers, especially in cases when dealing with utility company upgrades to sites," states Etta Salaj, business manager at Vehya.

Vehya is one of 15 companies that will graduate from the National Black Supplier Development Program, a program built to bring awareness to the capabilities of Stellantis' diverse supply base. The program provided key knowledge to participants through networking activities, training and development, and growth plan assessments.

Stellantis announced its partnership with Detroit-based Future Energy last November as its first step in preparing its dealerships for electrification in the U.S.

As part its Dare Forward 2030 plan, Stellantis is setting the course for 50% of sales in the United States to be battery-electric vehicles by the end of this decade. The company plans to offer more than 25 battery-electric vehicles in the U.S. by 2030.

Vehya

Founded in Detroit, Vehya delivers EV-charging solutions designed for businesses and homeowners. Vehya makes choosing, installing, and maintaining EV chargers simple and cost-effective with electrical professionals who cover all 50 U.S. states, Canada, and Latin America. Learn more about how Vehya is making the Electrification of Things (EoT) easy at www.vehya.com.

Stellantis North America

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. In North America, it's best known for producing and selling vehicles in a portfolio of iconic and award-winning brands such as Jeep®, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Alfa Romeo and Fiat. Powered by its diversity, Stellantis leads the way the region and the world move – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

