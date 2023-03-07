Financial Finesse Donates Sweeping NIL Financial Literacy Platform, Free Of Charge To 500,000+ Student Athletes

First-Of-Its-Kind Program Ignites Movement To Restore Upward Mobility In Sports

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Finesse, the country's leading independent provider of financial wellness coaching, today announced the launch of NIL Long Game—a comprehensive online financial literacy certification program available at no cost to colleges, universities, and student athletes across the United States. NIL Long Game is available as a standalone digital platform for any student athlete establishing themselves in the growing name, image, and likeness (NIL) era, and can equally be integrated into any higher education curriculum.

NIL Long Game provides critical education to help student athletes realize the wealth building potential of NIL.

NIL Long Game provides much-needed education and guidance to help student athletes realize the wealth building potential of NIL—and addresses the knowledge void that threatens to leave them at risk of financial downfall and large tax bills they cannot afford. NIL Long Game prepares college athletes for this unintended "dark side" of NIL and equips them with the tools needed to maximize deals, prepare for the future, and navigate financially uncertain times.

"We can truly change the financial landscape of an entire generation by supporting this group of incredibly talented, disciplined, determined student athletes to manage their money with the same degree of intention they apply to competing in their sports," said Liz Davidson, Founder and CEO of Financial Finesse and author of the newly released book, Money Strong: Your Guide to a Life Free of Financial Worries. "Collectively, student athletes have over 50 million followers, including most of the 14 million students in college today, who look up to them as role models. This is just the springboard for restoring upward mobility to Gen Z, and a driving force behind why we built and are donating NIL Long Game."

With this move, Financial Finesse is expanding its reach from employees to college students, leveraging its philanthropic arm to set in motion a powerful ripple effect of positive financial practice among the next generation to enter the workforce. Financial Finesse is widely credited as the pioneer of the financial wellness movement and leads this now-crowded industry.

The three-module NIL certification program—designed to meet proposed and current state-mandated financial literacy requirements—provides a robust learning experience that integrates expert guidance from experienced CFP® professional financial coaches, pro athletes turned entrepreneurs, NIL industry leaders, and college students who have already cashed in on deals. The course also includes an ever-growing library of downloadable resources on topics spanning tax liabilities, money management, credit, and more.

Financial Finesse has longstanding financial coaching relationships with major sports leagues and has built a strong coalition of professional athletes, universities, influencers, and associations in support of NIL Long Game.

"Getting a handle on the basics of personal finance can be a game changer—especially for athletes in this new NIL era," said Carl Nassib , outside linebacker for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and fintech entrepreneur. "When it comes to wealth, it's not about what you make; it's about what you keep. That's why the launch of Financial Finesse's NIL Long Game is so important."

"All of the greatest athletes in the world had a coach in their sport; NIL Long Game is more like a financial coach," said J.R. Tolver, former NFL player, entrepreneur, and NIL Long Game contributor. "It's there to help student athletes who are operating and pursuing revenue associated with their name, image and likeness, be the best business owner they can be."

"Since partnering with Financial Finesse, we have seen a complete culture shift and a growing number of pro players advocating for financial literacy," said DeMaurice Smith , Executive Director, National Football League Players Association. "Now, it's time to arm the next generation of rising stars with the same financial tools and know-how. I can't think of a more impactful way of doing this than by supporting the widespread adoption of this well-rounded NIL financial literacy certification program."

Now more than ever—amidst a record high of over 520,000 student athletes competing in NCAA championship sports last year—NIL Long Game is igniting a movement to restore upward mobility in sports. Hand-in-hand with Financial Finesse's donation of NIL Long Game, now available to all US student athletes, is a call for athletic departments to apply for a giveaway of five years of unlimited personal financial coaching, delivered by its team of financial coaches who have extensive experience working with major professional sports leagues and unions. Ten schools will be chosen based on their exceptional commitment towards NIL education. In addition, Financial Finesse has also entered into a partnership with Athlete Licensing Company to bring its personal financial coaching service to some of the nation's most successful student athletes.

About Financial Finesse

Financial Finesse is the country's leading independent provider of unbiased financial wellness coaching, delivered as an employee benefit. Since 1999, the firm has helped tens of thousands of organizations improve their bottom lines and become more competitive by empowering their employees to achieve financial security. The company's award-winning financial wellness programs are made available to employees at no cost as an employer-sponsored benefit. With highly personalized and ongoing one-on-one coaching from CFP® professionals, AI-powered virtual coaching, live workshops, webcasts, educational tools and content, Financial Finesse has worked with millions of employees to build better financial lives for themselves and their families. www.financialfinesse.com

Contact: Maggie Weinberg, Financial Finesse

Email: maggie.weinberg@financialfinesse.com

