Aspen Medical Products Partners with NICE Recovery Systems to Launch Integrated Bracing and Cold Compression Solution

IRVINE, Calif. and BOULDER, Colo., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Medical Products (Aspen), the industry leader in solutions for mobility and pain management, and NICE Recovery Systems (NICE), a leading provider in the sports and injury recovery space, are proud to announce a strategic partnership that aims to bring more precise recovery and pain management solutions to patients and medical professionals alike.

The partnership leverages NICE's advanced cold compression technology with Aspen's effective bracing solutions to deliver pain management and post-operative care to patients recovering from surgery or injury. NICE therapy pads seamlessly attach to the market-leading Vista Cervical Collar and the Horizon 637, allowing patients to receive cold therapy and pneumatic compression in an all-in-one, easy-to-use device. This reduces symptoms of swelling, assists with lymphatic drainage and improves recovery outcomes.

"Aspen's partnership with NICE Recovery Systems affirms our commitment to furthering innovation in mobility and pain management," said Jim Cloar, Aspen's Chief Executive Officer. "Our bracing solutions now deliver additional therapies with NICE cold compression therapy while retaining the same trusted fit and functionality, bringing patients unmatched pain control and post-operative care."

The NICE system delivers precise cold therapy without ice – with programmable and customizable pneumatic compression and has been quickly adopted by clinicians as a tool to help people recover faster and manage pain.

"Integrating our groundbreaking NICE iceless cold and compression system with Aspen's world-renowned Vista Cervical Collar and Horizon brace will provide unparalleled relief and recovery to thousands of patients," said Michael Ross, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of NICE Recovery Systems. "Our two companies share a passion for U.S.-based innovation, manufacturing and service and we are proud to have co-created such powerful tools for injury and surgery recovery."

The system will be unveiled and available for demonstration at Spine Summit in Miami Beach, Florida on March 16. Visit booth #227 for more information.

Clinicians with post-operative patients or patients in need of pain management should visit nicerecovery.com to contact a representative. To review the comprehensive bracing solutions provided by Aspen Medical Products, visit www.aspenmp.com.

About Aspen Medical Products

Founded in 1994, Aspen Medical Products, LLC is the industry leader in the development and manufacturing of spinal orthopedics and pain therapy solutions. Designed to restore function and alleviate pain, Aspen's products address a variety of patient needs across the continuum of care to help them resume activities of daily living. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Aspen has local sales representation throughout the U.S. and internationally. www.aspenmp.com

