Altitude Marketing Promotes Jeff Kotran to VP, Brand Strategy

Altitude Marketing, an integrated marketing agency serving technology-focused B2B companies, the life sciences, and manufacturers for more than 19 years, recently promoted Jeff Kotran to VP of Brand Strategy.

EMMAUS, Pa., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In his new role, Kotran will be responsible for overseeing client brand strategies, including the creation, direction, and ongoing management of foundational elements such as brand positioning, messaging, and narrative identity. He will also continue to manage Altitude's content and market research teams. His new role represents an expansion and evolution of Altitude's brand strategy offering – one that will help B2B firms better translate their complexity into an identity that resonates.

Kotran has extensive experience with brand strategy and messaging – prior to joining Altitude, he served as Director of Client Strategy at a digital marketing agency and Director of Digital Marketing at a telecom services provider. He holds an MBA in marketing from Fairfield University and a bachelor's in communications and media studies from Penn State.

"When I was introduced to Jeff five years ago, I knew he was something special. We didn't have an open position at the time, but I hired him anyway!" said Andrew Stanten, CEO. He continued, "Today, Jeff is a true leader in the company and has been instrumental in our growth. He has the distinct ability to blend strategic thinking with compelling and creative content creation. His thoughtful, unflappable ease enables him to effectively provide guidance to our clients and to our team of high-performing content producers. This promotion is beyond well-earned!"

