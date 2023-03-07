2024 Polaris RZR XP® Factory Equipped with Stage 1 and Stage 3 Rockford Fosgate® Audio systems

New 2024 Vehicles Coming Soon to Polaris® Dealerships

TEMPE, Ariz., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate ( www.rockfordfosgate.com ), the industry leader in high-performance audio systems, is excited to partner with Polaris® to deliver two first-class factory installed audio systems for the new Polaris RZR XP platform.

Rockford Fosgate® and Polaris® deliver factory installed audio systems for the new Polaris RZR XP platform.

The Premium trim level is equipped with the Rockford Stage 1 audio system, which features the PMX-P2 source unit and two front 6.5" coaxial speakers. The Ultimate trim level features the Stage 3 audio system, which is equipped with RIDE COMMAND Technology integrated into a 7" Display, featuring front 6.5" speakers as well as rear 6.5" coaxial speakers, all powered by a 400-watt amplifier.

With multiple upgrade options, the rider can dial in their own audio adventure. Stage 2 adds 6.5" rear coaxial speakers while Stage 4 adds a 400-watt subwoofer amplifier and 10" woofer. Riders with Stage 1, 2, or 3 can upgrade to Stage 5 adding a 12" 400-watt amplified subwoofer.

The speakers are positioned to be rider centric, meaning they are directly focused on the rider delivering a next level experience. The low-profile all-in-one design was engineered to be 35% lighter. These high-sensitivity speakers are engineering specifically to deliver unprecedented output without adding any unnecessary weight.

Wayne Connolly, Director of OEM Powersports said, "This next generation of RZR XP was all about delivering higher performance to that original RZR customer and the audio systems added to the Premium and Ultimate XP trim levels are no exception!"

Overbuilt for any environment, these audio systems are O.R.R.™ (Off-Road Ready) and are designed to withstand the elements. All speakers, amplifiers, subwoofer, and enclosures will endure UV, mud, water, and sand. Riders will enjoy crystal-clear sound at any speed and in any driving conditions.

About Rockford Corporation

Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, the Rockford Corporation markets and distributes high-performance audio systems for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market. Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a publicly traded company and manufactures its products under the brand Rockford Fosgate®.

Polaris RZR XP® is a registered trademark of Polaris Inc.

