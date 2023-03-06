Toyota Announces the Winners of its 'Need a Nudge' Contest

First cohort of non-profits and grassroots organizations to each be awarded $10,000 grants to continue to fuel their ongoing work and impact in local communities

PLANO, Texas, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An inspiring group of noteworthy local grassroots organizations from across the U.S. have been named recipients of $10,000 grants, in the first-ever Toyota "Need a Nudge" contest. The national initiative, launched in the fall of 2022, was conceived to help support and uplift non-profit organizations and leaders across the country, whose often unsung work is effecting positive change in the communities Toyota serves.

Through the contest, prospective "Need a Nudge" entrants were challenged to visit the Toyota.com/needanudge website during the campaign period, complete an entry form and submit a video statement of 60 seconds or less explaining why the entrant believed the organization deserved "a nudge," or should be chosen to receive one of the grants. More than 200 entries were received from across the country, each of which were posted to the contest website.

The public was invited to login during the voting period daily and vote for their favorite organization, and to spread the word of the funding opportunity. The top 25 entries accruing the highest number of votes in alignment with the eligibility criteria were declared the finalists, with Toyota determining the official prize winners based upon their numerical scores.

"Through our first-ever cohort of national 'Need a Nudge' contest winners, Toyota Motor North America is intent upon shining a much-deserved spotlight on many of the unsung local organizations making a difference in our communities far and wide," said Lisa Materazzo, Toyota Motor North America Group Vice President, Marketing. "We are humbled to be able to help identify and lend a supportive hand to these groups with this program, empowering them to continue their hard work with renewed commitment and passion."

The 2023 Toyota "Need a Nudge" grant winners are: UA3, Inc., New York, NY; GKSFund, Detroit, MI; Ladies of Charity Calvert County, North Beach, MD; SHADE Tanzania, Great Falls, VA; Gem City United Co., Laramie, WY; Kulture Klub Collaborative, Minneapolis, MN; The Blue and White Foundation, Inc., Bangor, PA; Hope Alzheimer's Center, Cranston, RI; Young Singers of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach, FL; UR Community Cares, Manchester, CT; Concerned Black Men of Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA; Feeding Tiny Tummies, Keene, NH; Lee County Literacy Coalition, Auburn, AL; Virginia Black Business Directory, Fredericksburg, VA; A Future Super Hero and Friends, Long Beach, CA and Victory Village Corp., Houston, TX.

