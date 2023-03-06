SOUTHWEST AIRLINES OFFERS RAPID REWARDS MEMBERS THREE NEW OPPORTUNITIES TO ACCELERATE THEIR WAY TO COVETED A-LIST & A-LIST PREFERRED STATUS

Carrier thanks Rapid Rewards Members for loyalty with limited-time tier status promotion

DALLAS, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is rewarding its Rapid Rewards® Members for their long-term loyalty by making it easier to earn tier status through 2023. Starting today, Rapid Rewards Members have more opportunities to accelerate their way to the highly coveted A-List or A-List Preferred tier status.

"We're thanking our Customers for continuing to fly Southwest, engaging in Rapid Rewards, and trusting us to connect them to the people and places that matter most in their lives," said Jonathan Clarkson, Vice President of Marketing, Loyalty & Products at Southwest Airlines. "Our Members deserve to be rewarded, which is why with this limited-time offer, we're giving Customers three new opportunities to reach our coveted A-List and A-List Preferred tier status faster."

Earn Double Tier Qualifying Points

Southwest Rapid Rewards™ Members who register for this promotion, purchase Southwest® qualifying flights, and travel through May 31, 2023, can earn double tier qualifying points toward A-List or A-List Preferred tier status for 2023.1

Reward Travel Counts

Southwest Airlines® is making travel even more rewarding by applying reward travel toward tier status segment requirements, allowing Members to continue enjoying the benefits and rewards they love and value. Every flight purchased with Rapid Rewards points counts as one flight credit toward tier status, and 10% of points redeemed count as tier qualifying points for use on any flights when Customers register for this promotion, purchase Southwest qualifying flights, and travel through May 31, 2023.2

Earn with Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Cards from Chase

Rapid Rewards Credit Cardmembers who register for this promotion can earn their way to tier status faster with credit card spending. Now through May 31, 2023, for every $5,000 in purchases Cardmembers make with their Rapid Rewards Priority, Premier, and Plus Consumer Credit Cards, as well as Premier, Plus, and Performance Business Credit Cards from Chase, they can earn 3,000 tier qualifying points. These tier qualifying points are in addition to current tier qualifying points that Cardmembers already earn as Cardmembers.3

Visit Southwest.com® for the full list of terms and conditions.

Join Rapid Rewards

The Rapid Rewards program is designed around a simple concept—to make earning reward flights faster and easier. With Rapid Rewards, every seat is a reward seat, there are no blackout dates, and points don't expire. Customers can create an account to become a Rapid Rewards Member at Southwest.com.

TERMS & CONDITIONS

1Tier qualifying points are earned on flights paid entirely with dollars, Southwest LUV Voucher's®, gift cards, or travel funds, and with no portion of the purchase price paid for with Rapid Rewards points. Only qualifying activity will be eligible for tier qualifying points. Tier qualifying points are not eligible to use for redemption toward flights or with More Rewards. Only the Rapid Rewards Member who received this offer from Southwest Airlines is eligible for this promotion. The offer is nontransferable. Bonus tier qualifying points earned from this offer will post prior to June 30, 2023. To qualify for this bonus offer, the Cardmember's Rapid Rewards Credit Card account must be open and not in default at the time of fulfillment. Chase is not responsible for the provision of, or failure to provide, the stated benefits and services. Bonus tier qualifying points will post directly to the Member's Southwest Rapid Rewards account and will not appear on their credit card statement.

2To be eligible for this offer, Members must register between March 1, 2023, and May 31, 2023. All reward travel is subject to availability and taxes, fees, and other government on airport-imposed charges of at least $5.60 per one-way. Tier qualifying points are not eligible to use for redemption toward flights or with More Rewards. Only the Rapid Rewards Member who received this offer from Southwest Airlines is eligible for this promotion. The offer is nontransferable. Bonus tier qualifying points earned from this offer will post prior to June 30, 2023. To qualify for this bonus offer, the Cardmember's Rapid Rewards Credit Card account must be open and not in default at the time of fulfillment. Chase is not responsible for the provision of, or failure to provide, the stated benefits and services. Bonus tier qualifying points will post directly to the Member's Southwest Rapid Rewards account and will not appear on their credit card statement.

3To be eligible for this bonus tier qualifying points offer, Members must register between March 1, 2023, and May 31, 2023 ("Promotion Period"). During the Promotion Period Cardmembers will earn 3,000 bonus tier qualifying points for every $5,000 in purchases made with their Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Card. Please allow up to 4 weeks after the end of the Promotion Period for the bonus tier qualifying points to post to the Member's Southwest Rapid Rewards account. "Purchases" do not include balance transfers, cash advances, travelers checks, foreign currency, money orders, wire transfers or similar cash-like transactions, lottery tickets, casino gaming chips, race track wagers or similar betting transactions, any checks that access their account, interest, unauthorized or fraudulent charges, or fees of any kind, including an annual fee, if applicable. Tier qualifying points are not eligible to use for redemption toward flights or with More Rewards. Only the Rapid Rewards Member who received this offer from Southwest Airlines is eligible for this promotion. Offer is nontransferable. Chase is not responsible for the provision of, or failure to provide, the stated benefits and services. Bonus tier qualifying points will post directly to the Member's Southwest Rapid Rewards account and will not appear on their credit card statement. Bonus tier qualifying points earned from this offer will post prior to June 30, 2023. To qualify for this bonus offer, the Cardmember's Rapid Rewards Credit Card account must be open and not in default at the time of fulfillment. Chase is not responsible for the provision of, or failure to provide, the stated benefits and services. Bonus tier qualifying points will post directly to Member's Southwest Rapid Rewards account and will not appear on their credit card statement.

SOUTHWEST RAPID REWARDS PROGRAM INFORMATION

The Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Card is brought to you by Southwest Airlines and Chase. Southwest Airlines is responsible for the redemption of Rapid Rewards points toward benefits and services. The number of points needed for a particular Southwest flight is set by Southwest and will vary depending on destination, time, day of travel, demand, fare type, point redemption rate, and other factors, and are subject to change at any time until the booking is confirmed. Rapid Rewards points can only be transferred to the primary Cardmember's Rapid Rewards account. All Rapid Rewards rules and regulations apply and can be found at Southwest.com/rrterms. Southwest reserves the right to amend, suspend, or change the program and/or program rules at any time without notice. Rapid Rewards Members do not acquire property rights in accrued points.

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.