Sechrist Industries, Inc. Introduces New Cloud System

ANAHEIM, Calif., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sechrist Industries, Inc., the pioneer of monoplace hyperbaric chambers and air/oxygen mixers, has introduced their new, proprietary Sechrist Cloud System. Unique to Sechrist Industry customers, the Hyperbaric Information Tracking System has all the key and important information about customers' Sechrist Monoplace Hyperbaric Systems always at their fingertips, available online, 24/7.

Company President, Deepak Talati remarked: "Sechrist believes that coming up with solutions to make the workload for clinicians and technicians easier is important so that more time can be spent caring for patients. The Sechrist Cloud Hyperbaric Information Tracking System puts all key chamber information in one easy to access location eliminating the need for binders and paper. Our goal at Sechrist is to make record keeping paperless and always accessible. The Sechrist Cloud System is designed to provide our customers with more time for patient care and less time managing paper."

The Sechrist Cloud System provides chamber specific data that is always available at any time and is securely located in the Sechrist Cloud. Daily, Weekly and Semi-Annual Checklists and Daily Cycle activities can be completed online and are available for download when needed. Every Sechrist Service Report is accessible from Installation through the most recent Sechrist chamber service. All upcoming key service dates are easily viewed and are updated seamlessly. In addition, the system provides important information to prepare for key industry audits, access to Sechrist University, staff training records and chamber specific ASME/PVHO data records.

ABOUT SECHRIST INDUSTRIES INC.

Sechrist Industries Inc. has been manufacturing the world's best Hyperbaric Chambers since 1973. Having 50 years of experience has made them an integral part of medical facilities across the globe. Sechrist grew from a single idea, and a single product, to a worldwide corporation with multiple product groups including patient stretchers, respiratory products, and countless other products and devices. Sechrist is a small company with large company products. The Sechrist leadership team is led by Deepak Talati, President. The senior leadership team is comprised of seven members who have all been in the medical device industry for over 20 years each.

With quality being of huge importance to Sechrist, it maintains that all equipment is designed and built to the highest standards allowing for the best care possible for patients.

