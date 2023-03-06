Alphawave Semi Demonstrates High-Speed Connectivity Leadership at Optical Fiber Communication Conference

Alphawave Semi experts to conduct technical demonstration and panel discussion

LONDON and TORONTO, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Alphawave Semi , (LSE: AWE), a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world's technology infrastructure, announced that it will be presenting at the Optical Fiber Communication (OFC) Conference and Exhibition and will take part in the largest ever interoperability demonstration organized by the Optical Internetworking Forum (OIF), accelerating the adoption of technologies enabling the network of today and the future. The event will take place from March 5-9 at the San Diego Conference Center in California.

The OFC event is the largest global conference and exhibition for optical communications and networking professionals. It brings together industry experts, researchers, and innovators to discuss the latest advancements in optical technology, fiber optic communications, and networking solutions. Attendees can expect to learn about the latest trends and innovations in high-speed data communication, network architectures, and applications.

Alphawave Semi will be demonstrating its ZeusCORE XLR SerDes test chip at the OIF booth. Additionally, Alphawave Semi executives will be presenting at the following sessions:

● Presentation: "Space-Based Optical Communications and Networking" panel

Presenter: Loukas Paraschis, VP of Business Development

Day/Time: Tuesday, March 7, 3-4pm PST

● Presentation: "Optimizing Coherent Ethernet Interconnects for the Telecom Edge"

Presenter: Tony Chan Carusone, CTO

Day/Time: Wednesday, March 8, 10:30-11:30am PST

● Presentation: "Beyond the Hype of Network Analytics: Use Cases, Feasibility, and Barriers"

Presenter: Loukas Paraschis, VP of Business Development

Day/Time: Wednesday, March 8, 2-6:30pm PST

Learn more about this year's OFC Conference here and learn more about Alphawave Semi's participation here .

