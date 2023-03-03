Kiavi Recognized as a Top Innovative Technology Company by HousingWire

For the sixth consecutive year, Kiavi is recognized for its unique technology platform that provides real estate investors with reliable, timely capital to scale their businesses

SAN FRANCISCO, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiavi , a leading provider of financing to real estate investors, was selected as a HousingWire Tech100 Real Estate winner for the sixth consecutive year. Kiavi is the only non-QM financing partner to real estate investors to be named a 2023 award winner, which recognizes the most innovative technology companies in the housing industry.

"I am delighted to see Kiavi once again recognized by HousingWire for the ways in which our innovative technology platform helps meet the complex and unique needs of real estate investors," said Arvind Mohan, Chief Executive Officer, Kiavi. "This recognition demonstrates just how powerful and unique Kiavi's data, models, and technology platform are - which is one of the reasons why we have such a strong leadership position in the market. We will continue to put our technology platform to work to provide real estate investors across the nation with reliable, timely capital to scale their businesses," he concluded.

Kiavi's technology platform provides real estate investors with a simpler, faster, and more reliable way to access the capital they need to scale their businesses. Kiavi uses 7.8 billion data points* from its 50,000+ transactions to power its machine-learning models - such as determining a property's after-repair value - which help its customers make smart investment decisions. This platform also enables borrowers to close much faster than traditional financing options by eliminating time-consuming and extraneous elements of the lending process.

For more than a decade, the HW Tech100 program has identified and recognized the most innovative technology companies serving the real estate industry. Each year the Tech100 program has continued to expand and the applicants increase in caliber and innovation as the demand for technology in housing continues to grow.

"We're focused on elevating the innovators that are building paths and solutions that enable the largest and most important sector in the U.S. economy to operate efficiently and profitably — the innovators that make housing more accessible and more desirable for the 130 million households that benefit from the stability and economic advantages of homeownership," said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. "The Tech100 program is the gold standard for organizations in housing who are at the forefront of the kind of innovation that will change the industry forever."

*Across structured, unstructured, and temporal data classifications from Kiavi's loans

About Kiavi

With more than $13 billion in funded loans, Kiavi is one of the nation's largest private lenders to residential real estate investors ("REIs"). Kiavi harnesses the power of data & technology to offer REIs a simpler, more reliable, and faster way to access the capital they need to scale their businesses. Formerly known as LendingHome, Kiavi is committed to helping its customers revitalize the approximately $25 trillion worth of aged U.S. housing stock to provide move-in ready homes and rental housing for millions of Americans across the country. For more information, visit www.kiavi.com.

About HW Media

HW Media is the leading digital community for mortgage, real estate and fintech professionals to engage, learn and access the information they need to support decision-making and business growth. Aligned with our mission to Move Markets Forward, we publish daily news and content through each of our core publishing brands including HousingWire, RealTrends and Reverse Mortgage Daily. HW Media is based in Dallas, TX with team members across the country.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches more than 125,000 newsletter subscribers daily and 1 million unique visitors each month and has more than 5,000 members and event attendees. Visit www.housingwire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

