WayFare Continues Its Recent Retail Expansion, Announcing Its Availability in Hy-Vee and Meijer Supermarkets to Its Growing List

With the latest increase in distribution channels, the brand of dairy-free products is well on its way to becoming a household name across the U.S.

BOZEMAN, Mont., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to surging demand, WayFare products are now available on store shelves at Hy-Vee and launching soon in Meijer supermarkets. As makers of plant-based dairy products, the latest announcement comes on the heels of significant recent retail expansion for WayFare, giving consumers more ways to find its dairy-free products.

WayFare Continues Its Recent Retail Expansion, Announcing Its Availability in Hy-Vee and Meijer Supermarkets to Its Growing List (PRNewswire)

A total of 180 Hy-Vee grocery stores in the Midwestern U.S. will carry WayFare's plant-based sour cream, butter, cheddar and nacho cheddar cheeses, butterscotch and chocolate puddings. Additionally, three varieties of WayFare puddings will be added to over 100 Meijer stores in the Midwest this March.

"Finding WayFare on store shelves is easier than ever," said founder Kelly Coffin. "Our focus has always been to ensure families like our own have access to plant-based goodness and whole food ingredients, all Certified Free From™ the Top 9 Allergens*. We're here to shatter the myth that switching to a plant-based lifestyle is difficult. That's far from the truth when considering the family favorite staples that WayFare offers consumers for their next grocery shopping trips. Our manufacturing facility is in Nebraska, which makes us happy to be available locally to the plant."

Coffin's family switched to a plant-based diet for health reasons. He grew up on a dairy farm and became convinced cutting back on dairy was essential to overall well-being. This served as the incentive to start WayFare to offer consumers looking to eliminate or reduce their dairy consumption more nutritionally superior options readily available.

The brand recently announced its entry into 100 Jewel Osco stores in Illinois, Iowa and Indiana with its dairy-free yogurts.

WayFare products match dairy on taste, value and functionality while Certified Free From the Top 9 Allergens*. For more information on the entire product line, visit www.wayfarefoods.com and learn how to make plant-based meals enjoyable with its fan-favorite recipes, including classics such as macaroni and cheese and grilled cheese sandwiches.

About WayFare:

WayFare is a vibrant, purpose-driven company that positively changes lives through superior plant-based foods so that people can live healthier, longer and more abundantly. *WayFare products are Certified Free From Dairy, Wheat/Gluten, Eggs, Tree Nuts, Peanuts, Shellfish, Fish, Soy, Sesame by Menutrinfo®.

