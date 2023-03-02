Rombauer Vineyards Adds Santa Lucia Highlands Pinot Noir to its Premium Portfolio

ST. HELENA, Calif., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rombauer Vineyards ' line of exceptional award-winning wines is growing with the addition of its first ever Pinot Noir, the 2021 Santa Lucia Highlands Pinot Noir (SRP $65).

Rombauer Vineyards' exceptional award-winning wine portfolio expands for the first time since 2014.

"For many years, our customers have encouraged us to produce a Pinot Noir, and we love the varietal ourselves," said Bob Knebel, President and CEO. "With so many beautiful regions to source from, we took our time to decide where the best fruit was grown to produce the style of wine our customers enjoy. We ultimately selected the exceptional Santa Lucia Highlands, and we are delighted to present our inaugural vintage to the world."

Rombauer partnered with renowned Pinot Noir winemaker Adam Lee, who also helped source wine grapes of the highest quality from this extraordinary Pinot Noir growing region. Rombauer worked with several iconic vineyards that represent the best of the appellation, including locations owned by the Franscioni and Pisoni families, known to produce legendary wines.

"Working with a Pinot Noir expert like Adam Lee helped to ensure we were crafting the best wine for our devoted following," shared Rombauer Vineyards Vice President of Viticulture and Winemaking, Richie Allen. "Our 2021 Rombauer Pinot Noir is rich and silky, with vibrant red fruit flavors, subtle notes of earthiness and warm spice. We can't wait for our customers to taste it."

This marks the first portfolio expansion since the iconic Chardonnay producer added Sauvignon Blanc in 2014. Rombauer Pinot Noir will be available for purchase online beginning March 31.

About Rombauer

Rombauer Vineyards is a Napa Valley based, family-owned winery founded in 1980 by Koerner and Joan Rombauer. Dedicated to providing gracious hospitality, the Rombauer family and staff take pride in creating joyful moments for their customers across the country and at their Napa Valley and Sierra Foothills tasting rooms. Rombauer owns and sustainably farms nearly 900 acres of vineyards in Carneros, Atlas Peak, Stags Leap, St. Helena, Calistoga, Sonoma Valley, and the Sierra Foothills. Rombauer's Chardonnays, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignons, Barbera, Zinfandels and Sauvignon Blanc are beloved by wine enthusiasts around the world. www.rombauer.com

