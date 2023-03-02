eBay Marks Women's History Month with First-of-Its-Kind Sneaker Drop

eBay's latest "From The Collection" installment celebrates Joy Claire's trailblazing career in the sneaker and streetwear world

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, eBay announces "From The Collection: Joy Claire," an exclusive sneaker drop that gives shoppers the chance to own rare pairs straight from the closet of an industry legend. Throughout her illustrious career, Claire has blazed new trails within the male-dominated sneaker world. She served as Undefeated's first female employee, and developed the first female-designed skate shoe partnership at Supra. Launching on International Women's Day, "From the Collection: Joy Claire" celebrates those firsts by auctioning off 50 pairs of her legendary kicks exclusively on eBay.

'From the Collection: Joy Claire' is the second in a series of drops from eBay that will offer unprecedented access to exclusive items from renowned designers, artists, athletes and entertainers.

The drop includes rare and sought-after styles from Claire's own closet, including NOCTA x Hot Step Air Terras from Drake's personal collection, first run Undefeated x Nike Air Max 97s in a Pelican Case, and Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star Vulcanized Hi Off-Whites. A pair of 2012 custom Python Jordan 4s will also be available, created especially for Joy by the Shoe Surgeon and sparked an entire industry of custom Jordans.

"Celebrating women in the sneaker world is critical to ensuring more representation, and the industry wouldn't be where it is without Joy's contributions," said Charis Marquez, Global VP of Fashion at eBay. "As the ultimate destination for female sneakerheads to find the styles they want in the sizes they need, we're committed to elevating the voices and spotlighting the influence of women in an underrepresented industry."

"Every sneaker tells a story, and the pairs in this collection commemorate breaking down barriers and insisting on better representation within sneaker culture," said Joy Claire. "I'm partnering with eBay to bring this sneaker history to their passionate community, while raising money for a cause that inspires me and supports women around the world."

All eligible sneakers in Joy's collection are backed by eBay's Authenticity Guarantee, which offers vetting and verification of select sneakers bought on the marketplace by a team of industry experts. Since the launch of Authenticity Guarantee, millions of sneakers have been authenticated globally on eBay. "From The Collection: Joy Claire" comes on the heels of eBay's inaugural installment which brought more than 50 pairs of sneakers from designer Heron Preston's personal collection to eBay shoppers – including the first-ever Yeezy 750s.

The collection will be released at 9 am PST/12 pm EST on March 8, and will run for 10 days. Every pair will be listed with a starting price of just 99 cents, giving all sneaker enthusiasts the chance to bid, and all proceeds will benefit The Downtown Women's Center in support of women experiencing homelessness.

To shop the drop, head to ebay.com/joyclaire, and for more information and news on all things eBay sneakers, follow @ebaysneakers on Instagram and Twitter.

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world. We exist to enable economic opportunity for individuals, entrepreneurs, businesses and organizations of all sizes. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2022, eBay enabled nearly $74 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com .

