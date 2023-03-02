Cuadrilla Capital-Backed Chartbeat Acquires Lineup Systems and Tubular Labs

Strategic acquisitions establish Chartbeat as a leading media operations software platform

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. and NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartbeat, a leading content analytics software platform, backed by Cuadrilla Capital, LLC ("Cuadrilla"), a leading enterprise software investment firm, today announced that it has acquired Lineup Systems ("Lineup"), an advertising & subscription revenue management software platform, and Tubular Labs ("Tubular"), a social video measurement & intelligence software platform. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The combination of Chartbeat, Lineup and Tubular creates an end-to-end media operations software platform, providing content management, audience management and revenue management solutions for 1000+ organizations in 70 countries, including CNN, The New York Times, the BBC, Buzzfeed, Vox Media, ESPN, Gatehouse Media, NewsCorp, Hearst, Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery. The combined company's SaaS platform monitors and measures real-time content consumption, including text, headlines, images and videos, across all digital properties to increase audience engagement & loyalty, inform editorial decision-making and accelerate advertising & subscription revenue growth.

"Our goal at Chartbeat is to help our partners grow reach and revenue so that their content can connect with a broad audience," said John Saroff, CEO at Chartbeat. "To date, media software has been siloed into one group of tools for 'editorial' and another for 'revenue'. Our clients increasingly tell us that the silos are collapsing, and teams are working together on a singular goal. These teams need to deeply understand reach, engagement and impact. Adding Lineup and Tubular to the Chartbeat toolkit fully equips our clients' teams to answer every part of the reader journey. We're excited to help our clients reach more readers and grow their business."

"Chartbeat is shaping the future of media operations, integrating complementary technology platforms that empower digital publishers to innovate and grow," said Jonah Sulak and Vikram Abraham, Co-Founders and Managing Partners at Cuadrilla. "Our investment, which brings together three leaders in the media software market, reflects our conviction in transforming this industry by delivering a system of engagement that translates content viewership into engaged audiences into optimized advertising & subscription revenues. John and his team have done an exceptional job leading Chartbeat, and we look forward to supporting them in this next phase of growth."

"This is an exciting milestone for Chartbeat as the acquisitions of Lineup and Tubular further broaden the company's capabilities and addressable markets and support its strategic goal of defining the media operations software market," said Eric Hinkle, Operating Partner at Cuadrilla. "The additions of Lineup and Tubular extend Chartbeat's ability to provide best-in-class software solutions and deliver even greater value to digital publishers. We look forward to supporting John and the Chartbeat management team as they drive innovation in the industry and accelerate organic growth."

Lincoln International served as financial advisor and Massumi + Consoli LLP served as legal advisor to Chartbeat and Cuadrilla. Pagemill Partners, the technology M&A advisory practice of Kroll, served as financial advisor and DLA Piper served as legal advisor to Lineup. AGC Partners served as financial advisor and Fenwick served as legal advisor to Tubular.

About Cuadrilla Capital

Cuadrilla Capital, LLC is a leading enterprise software investment firm founded in 2021. Cuadrilla partners with exceptional SaaS companies with strong product-market fit and significant strategic value to drive accelerated growth and long-term success. The firm is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. For more information, visit www.cuadrillacapital.com.

About Chartbeat

Chartbeat is a leading content analytics SaaS platform serving the world's largest media enterprises. Chartbeat's real-time and historical dashboards, experimentation and in-page optimization tools, robust reporting, and more help the content and audience teams understand, measure and build business value from the attention earned by their content. For more information, visit www.chartbeat.com.

About Lineup

Lineup Systems is the leading global provider of media sales technology, offering mission-critical ERP, sales and subscription management solutions. Its ground-breaking portfolio includes Adpoint (lead-to-cash revenue management) and Amplio (audience and subscription monetization), helping thousands of growth-focused media brands around the world solve operational challenges and identify revenue opportunities. For more information, visit www.lineup.com.

About Tubular

Tubular Labs, a leader in global social video intelligence and measurement, is a trusted partner in inspiring what is remarkably relevant. The company provides a unified view of the shifting values and interests of audiences across YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitch, Twitter and more. Tubular sees what no one else sees: new content categories, new creators and the passions that are driving what's next in culture, and how it influences sales. Tubular powers agencies, brands and media companies to make efficient decisions that grow their business through AI, machine learning and human analysis. Trusted by some of the biggest brands in the world, Tubular is the only company that is a member of the YouTube Measurement Program and a Facebook Measurement Partner. For more information, visit www.tubularlabs.com.

