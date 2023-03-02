BRAVO'S TOP CHEF AND HEATONIST PARTNER TO LAUNCH LIMITED EDITION HOT SAUCES IN HONOR OF THE 20TH SEASON

The Emmy, James Beard, and Critics' Choice Award-Winning Series and Hot Sauce Experts Invite Fans to Spice Up Their Pantries with Top Chef-Inspired Sauces

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bravo's Top Chef has teamed up with the hot sauce aficionados at HEATONIST to create a trio of sauces to celebrate the milestone 20th season of the culinary competition series. Launched today, the Bravo's Top Chef x HEATONIST sauces were developed with guidance from Top Chef Season 12 winner, Mei Lin, and are packed with flavor so that fans can create winning dishes in their own kitchens.

Bravo’s Top Chef has teamed up with the hot sauce aficionados at HEATONIST to create a trio of sauces to celebrate the milestone 20th season of the culinary competition series. Launched today, the Bravo’s Top Chef x HEATONIST sauces were developed with guidance from Top Chef Season 12 winner, Mei Lin, and are packed with flavor so that fans can create winning dishes in their own kitchens. (PRNewswire)

"Fans of Bravo's Top Chef have always wanted to bring some of the show's magic into their own kitchens, and by teaming up with hot sauce innovators HEATONIST and season 12 winner Mei Lin, we found the perfect partnership to spice up the palates of our dedicated viewers," said Shalina Mansharamani, Vice President, Brand Marketing, NBCUniversal. "This hot sauce collaboration raises the heat on what surely will be a great 20th season."

The Bravo's Top Chef x HEATONIST hot sauces are available in the following three bold flavors:

Herbs Hot Sauce (5 fl. oz.) – a vibrant mix of green herbs, including parsley, cilantro and rosemary, blended with citrus and mild jalapeño to brighten any meal. Best used as a dressing, marinade or condiment.

Peppercorn Hot Sauce (5 fl. oz.) – a floral blend of peppercorns, zingy ginger and fruity habanero for just-right heat. Add to sauces, marinades and even cocktails.

Garlic Hot Sauce (5 fl. oz.) – an umami bomb of savory garlic and jalapeño peppers that finishes with seductive, slow-building heat from ghost pepper. Use as a sandwich spread, marinade or condiment.

"Top Chef has been one of the most respected shows on TV since it first premiered, so we couldn't have been more excited when NBCUniversal approached HEATONIST about a hot sauce collaboration for the show's 20th season," said Noah Chaimberg, CEO and Founder of HEATONIST. "Keeping culinary enthusiasts in mind, we worked with NBCUniversal and Mei Lin to ensure that the hot sauces reflected ingredients used by professional chefs across the globe. We're honored to be able to bring this trio of Bravo's Top Chef x HEATONIST sauces to life and know that Top Chef fans will be excited to have a taste of the show in their kitchens."

The MSRP for the Bravo's Top Chef x HEATONIST hot sauces is $12.00 (5 fl. oz.) and $30 (Trio Pack). Home chefs can purchase the limited-edition sauces at HEATONIST's New York locations in Williamsburg, Brooklyn and Chelsea Market in Manhattan, or online at https://heatonist.com and https://shopbybravo.com.

On Thursday, March 9, Bravo's Top Chef returns for a milestone 20th season with World All-Stars in London featuring 16 of the greatest competitors from Top Chef iterations around the globe facing off in the fiercest showdown the culinary series has seen. This special All-Stars installment features winners and finalists, representing 11 different Top Chef versions around the world, as they vie for the ultimate World All-Stars title. This time the chefs return to the kitchen to battle it out throughout London before moving onto the grand finale in Paris, France. For more information, click here .

About HEATONIST

HEATONIST is on a mission to make food more exciting and delicious one plate at a time! Founded in 2013 by Noah Chaimberg as a Brooklyn-based push cart, Heatonist has grown to include two retail stores and become the world's most popular online destination for hot sauce. Heatonist partners with passionate small batch sauce makers from around the globe to bring never-before-seen flavors to the world of hot sauce. Stop by for a taste at Heatonist's Chelsea Market Outpost (Manhattan), Williamsburg Tasting Room (Brooklyn), or visit online at heatonist.com . Look for Heatonist sauces at retailers nationwide and remember to #stayspicy.

About BRAVO MEDIA

Bravo is the premier lifestyle and entertainment brand that drives cultural conversation around its high-quality, interactive original content across all platforms. The network features a diverse slate of original programming, including Emmy® Award-winning "Top Chef" and "Project Runway," fan-favorites "Vanderpump Rules," "Below Deck," "Southern Charm," and the highly popular "Million Dollar Listing" and "The Real Housewives" franchises. Bravo also boasts the only live late-night talk show on television with the critically acclaimed "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," which has become a nightly destination for A-list celebrities. Bravo is part of the NBCUniversal Television and Streaming portfolio, which includes NBCU's broadcast, cable and streaming platforms: NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, Universal Kids, USA Network and Peacock. For more information, visit BravoTV.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HEATONIST; NBCUniversal