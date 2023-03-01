Hyundai Motor America Reports Record-Breaking February 2023 Sales

- Total Sales Increased 9%; Best February Sales Ever
- Retail Sales Up 1%; Seven Consecutive Months of Retail Sales Records
- All-Time Best-Ever Records for Elantra N and Santa Fe HEV
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total February sales of 57,044 units, a 9% increase compared with February 2022 and the best February in Hyundai history. This was the fourth consecutive month with a total monthly sales record, led by Elantra (+53%), Kona EV (+753%), Kona N (+42%), Santa Cruz (+9%), Tucson (+13%), and Venue (+17%). February was an all-time best-ever retail and total sales month for the Elantra N (+72%) and Santa Fe HEV (+121%). Hyundai fleet sales were 7% of total volume for the month.
"For the past seven months, Hyundai and our retail partners have delivered record retail sales," said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America. "It's the result of our diverse product lineup, strong marketing efforts that drive showroom traffic and our dealers' attention to elevating the customer experience. We remain optimistic about continuing the success and increasing market share."
February Retail Highlights
Hyundai sold 52,932 retail units in February, a 1% year-over-year increase from February 2022, setting a retail sales record for the seventh consecutive month. February retail sales were led by Elantra HEV, Elantra N, the line-up of Kona models (ICE, EV and N), Santa Cruz, Santa Fe HEV, and Venue. Hyundai eco-friendly vehicle sales of 9,415 represented 18% of retail and a 7% year-over-year increase.
February Total Sales Summary
Feb-23
Feb-22
% Chg
2023
2022
% Chg
Hyundai
57,044
52,424
+9 %
109,045
100,296
+9 %
February Product and Corporate Activities
- Hyundai Introduces Free Anti-Theft Software Upgrade: In response to increasing thefts targeting its vehicles without push-button ignitions and immobilizing anti-theft devices in the United States, Hyundai has introduced a free anti-theft software upgrade to prevent the vehicles from starting during a method of theft popularized on TikTok and other social media channels.
- Hyundai Launches Bluelink+: Hyundai Motor America launched an industry-leading connected car services program called Bluelink+. All services included in the previous Bluelink Connected Care, Remote and Guidance subscription packages are now offered complimentary on a non-trial basis for new buyers with Bluelink+ which is launching with the new 2023 IONIQ 6. Bluelink+ will come on all future Bluelink-equipped Hyundai models starting with the 2024 model line-up.
- Hyundai IONIQ 5 Named 2023 Best Electric Vehicle by Cars.com: Hyundai's award-winning IONIQ 5 has been named the Best Electric Vehicle by Cars.com in its Best of 2023 Awards surpassing all 2023 EVs in the market that were tested by the company's editorial team of expert car reviewers.
- Hyundai Wins Eight 2023 Car and Driver Editor's Choice Awards: Hyundai received eight 2023 Car and Driver Editor's Choice awards for its Kona, Tucson, Santa Cruz, Santa Fe, Palisade, Elantra N, Sonata, and IONIQ 5 models.
- Hyundai Motor America Announces Pricing for 2023 IONIQ 6 EV: Hyundai Motor America revealed pricing, packaging and a 53-kWh battery pack option for its highly anticipated IONIQ 6 electric vehicle.
- Hyundai Announces Evolve+ EV Subscription Program: Hyundai Motor America in partnership with Hyundai Capital America announced its new Evolve+ electric vehicle subscription service at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show.
Model Total Sales
Vehicles
Feb-23
Feb-22
% Chg
2023
2022
% Chg
Accent
12
744
-98 %
28
1,251
-98 %
Elantra
10,371
6,786
+53 %
19,026
11,867
+60 %
Ioniq 5
2,074
2,555
-19 %
3,622
3,544
+2 %
Kona
6,080
4,591
+32 %
11,906
9,483
+26 %
Nexo
28
25
+12 %
44
53
-17 %
Palisade
6,742
7,408
-9 %
13,426
13,742
-2 %
Santa Cruz
2,868
2,630
+9 %
5,482
5,450
+1 %
Santa Fe
7,993
8,104
-1 %
15,290
15,458
-1 %
Sonata
4,307
3,037
+42 %
9,180
6,028
+52 %
Tucson
14,031
12,928
+9 %
26,059
26,013
+0 %
Veloster
1
171
-99 %
4
257
-98 %
Venue
2,537
2,176
+17 %
4,978
4,466
+11 %
Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.
Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Hyundai Motor America