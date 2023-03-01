Group Management Services Announces Its Newest California Office

A leading professional employer organization continues to expand its nationwide footprint

SAN FRANCISCO, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Group Management Services (GMS), a leading professional employer organization (PEO), announced today its latest office opening in San Francisco, California. The new office marks GMS' second location in the state, with plans to add a third later this spring. The expansion will support GMS' rapidly growing client base on the West Coast.

Group Management Services (PRNewswire)

The office is located at:

950 Tower Lane

Suite 350

Foster City, California 94404

"We quickly saw the demand for our PEO services when we opened our San Diego office last year. Californian business owners understand how beneficial outsourcing can be from a cost-savings perspective, amongst the many other advantages. We're excited to continue to grow within the state and help small businesses streamline their efficiencies," remarked David Swift, GMS' Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

About Group Management Services: Group Management Services is headquartered in Richfield, Ohio, and represents more than 2,500 companies with over 45,000 worksite employees. There are currently 22 offices located throughout the United States. Businesses can rely on our expertise with payroll, human resources, risk management, and benefits.

