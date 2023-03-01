Federal Realty Investment Trust to Present at Citi's 2023 Global Property CEO Conference

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) announced today that the Company will present at the Citi's 2023 Global Property CEO Conference on Monday, March 6, 2023 from 7:15 AM ET to 7:50 AM ET.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. (PRNewsfoto/Federal Realty Investment Trust) (PRNewswire)

Event: Federal Realty Investment Trust Presentation at Citi's 2023 Global Property CEO Conference

When: 7:15 AM ET, Monday, March 6, 2023

Live Webcast: Citi's 2023 Global Property CEO Conference or under the Investors tab at www.federalrealty.com

A replay of the webcast will be available on Federal Realty's website at www.federalrealty.com through March 6, 2024.

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 103 properties include approximately 3,300 tenants, in 26 million square feet, and approximately 3,000 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 55 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com.

Inquiries:

Leah Andress Brady

Vice President, Investor Relations

301.998.8265

lbrady@federalrealty.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Federal Realty Investment Trust