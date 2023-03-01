Barton Associates Kicks Off Women's History Month, Revisiting Takeaways From The Boston Club's Corporate Salute Conference

PEABODY, Mass., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barton Associates is proud to announce that a team of women leaders recently attended the Corporate Salute in Boston, hosted by The Boston Club. The conference's theme, Women Taking Charge: The Economic Playbook For the Future, provided valuable insights and real-world examples of the importance of women's leadership in the business world.

Women leaders from Barton Associates' New England offices attend Women Taking Charge: The Economic Playbook For the Future. (PRNewswire)

The Boston Club has been publishing the Census of Women Directors and Executive Officers in Massachusetts' Public Companies since 2003, an annual report on the diversity of the state's 100 largest public companies. In 2003, only 9% of board seats were held by women; 20 years later, that number has increased to 30%. Despite this progress, the World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap Report 2021 shows that globally, only 27% of senior management positions are held by women.

Barton Associates, a leading healthcare staffing firm, is proud to report that more than 50% of their managers are women, including sales, recruiting, corporate service teams, and the executive leadership team. "Recruiting and sales is often considered a male-dominated field, but we're proof that it's an industry with management potential for everyone," says Robert Indresano, CEO.

One of the attendees, AnneMarie Zukowski, Sr. VP, shared her experience, saying, "Attending this conference was an incredibly eye-opening experience. The conference provided us with valuable insights, and real-world examples of the importance of not only sitting at the table, but ensuring that you're heard. We all walked away feeling more empowered to lead the next generation of strong, intelligent women at Barton."

Lina Gallotto, Executive Vice President, added "We are thrilled to have so many wonderful women leaders at the Barton Companies who could participate in this Boston Club event".

The Barton Companies, including Barton Associates, Barton Healthcare Staffing, and Wellhart, are actively hiring nationwide. If you're interested in learning more about a career with The Barton Companies, visit their website today .

About Barton & Associates Inc.

Barton is a leading U.S. healthcare staffing company focused on locum tenens with additional capabilities in travel nursing, allied healthcare, and government-related physician staffing markets. Barton is headquartered in Peabody, Massachusetts, and the Company serves over 1,000 active customers in the United States via a network of 10 offices and more than 700 employees. Learn more about Barton Associates at www.bartonassociates.com

Barton Associates, the 4th largest locum tenens staffing agency in the U.S., specializes in the staffing of temporary medical providers at facilities nationwide. Together with Barton Healthcare Staffing and Wellhart, recruiters at the Barton Companies are able to staff physicians (MDs/DOs), nurse practitioners (NPs), physician assistants (PAs), dentists, CRNAs, specialty nurses, social workers, respiratory therapists, and other allied health professionals for long and-short term assignments. (PRNewswire)

