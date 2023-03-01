2023 LOEB AWARDS OPEN CALL FOR ENTRIES WITH MARCH 31 DEADLINE FOR JOURNALISM COMPETITION SUBMISSIONS

New Questionnaire Sections for Journalism Competition and Career Achievement Categories

Nominations in Two Career Achievement Categories Have an Extended Deadline

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UCLA Anderson School of Management and the G. and R. Loeb Foundation invite individual journalists and all print, online and broadcast media outlets to submit entries in 12 competition categories for the 2023 Gerald Loeb Awards for Distinguished Business and Financial Journalism. Nominations will also be accepted for two career achievement honors, the Lifetime Achievement Award and the Lawrence Minard Editor Award.

The Gerald Loeb Awards open the 2023 Call for Entries to recognize the best in business journalism. This year, a new questionnaire form replaces the previously required cover letter. Submit entries online between March 1 - March 31 at https://loeb.awardsplatform.com/ (PRNewswire)

The Gerald Loeb Awards are the most prestigious honor in business journalism in the United States.

This year's call for entries marks the beginning of the Loeb Foundation's 50th year with UCLA Anderson. Gerald Loeb designated UCLA Anderson the steward of the Loeb Foundation and Awards in 1973. UCLA Anderson Dean Antonio Bernardo chairs the awards' final judging committee of leading journalists, news executives and academics.

Loeb was a founding partner of E.F. Hutton and established the awards in 1957. He deeply appreciated the significant role journalists fulfill in society and created the awards to encourage and support reporting on business and finance that will inform and protect both the private investor and the public. The foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that operates primarily on competition entry fees, banquet ticket sales, sponsorships and private support.

Website, Deadlines and Eligibility

All entries and nominations must be submitted online at loeb.awardsplatform.com. The entry site provides submitters easy access to updated details and guidelines to start the entry process for a secure and fast experience powered by the Award Force platform.

The #LoebAwards competition entries deadline is Friday, March 31, 2023, at 11:59:59 p.m. Pacific Time. Consideration is limited to entries that were published or broadcast in the United States during the calendar year 2022.

Each category in the competition group is eligible for submissions with elements in all journalistic forms (including those produced for mobile distribution) and in any combination of forms: broadcast (video, audio and podcasts), digital/online, print, still photography, graphics, interactives, data visualization, blogs, news apps and social media.

Nominations in the career achievement categories have an extended deadline of Thursday, June 1, 2023. The categories in the career achievement group are open for nominations of journalists or editors who have shown significant dedication and leadership in the industry. Organizations or individuals may submit more than one journalist or editor for career achievement consideration.

Competition Questionnaire

This year, a new questionnaire section for competition categories has been added to the entry form. A completed questionnaire is required and replaces the previous cover letter requirement. The questionnaire will provide background information on each submission for reference by the preliminary and final judging panels. The set of questions is the same across all competition categories, and the questionnaire can be viewed on the entry website before beginning the entry process.

12 Journalism Competition Categories Open for Submissions

AUDIO – Exemplary audio journalism on any platform that uncovers or illuminates a significant business, financial or economic issue.

BEAT REPORTING – Exemplary coverage of a business, financial or economic beat.

BREAKING NEWS – Exemplary coverage of a competitive business, financial or economic news story within 7 days of an event, with special attention paid to the first 24 hours.

COMMENTARY – Deep and insightful business, financial or economic editorials, columns, syndicated columns, blogs, on-air or video commentary or analysis.

EXPLANATORY – Exemplary in-depth analysis and clear presentation of a complex business, financial or economic subject.

FEATURE – Pieces in any medium that explains or enlightens business topics with exemplary craft and style.

INTERNATIONAL – International business, financial or economic stories; must be English language and published in the U.S.

INVESTIGATIVE – A business, financial or economic story or group of up to 5 stories in any medium or in a combination of media. Factors the judges will consider include: originality; creativity and persistence in gleaning information; storytelling power; and impact.

LOCAL – Excellent coverage of a business, financial or economic story centered in a particular geographic area and offered primarily to consumers in that area. Pieces would be from a local newspaper, magazine, television, radio station or website.

PERSONAL FINANCE & CONSUMER REPORTING – Excellent business, financial or economic journalism that informs and protects the individual investor and consumer. Includes personal finance, as well as other subjects related to informing and enlightening individuals so they can improve their situation. Eligible entrants include journalists and experts who are determined not to have conflicts of interest or personal agendas related to the submitted material.

VIDEO – Exemplary coverage, storytelling and presentation in video (delivered in any format, including mobile, streaming and social) of a business, financial or economic story.

VISUAL STORYTELLING – Exemplary use of images, graphics and interactives (still photography, video, charts, data visualizations, graphics, illustrations, news apps) to tell stories. These visual and data elements should be essential to the reporting in order to explain, enlighten or educate the reader/viewer/user about contemporary business, financial or economic topics. The images, graphics or interactives, and any accompanying text, voice track or sound, can appear in any medium. Judges will give strong consideration to the quality of the user experience on mobile devices, as well as to entries grouped around a common theme in a story or series of stories.

Career Questionnaire and Letters Procedures

Nominations in both career achievement categories will require the completion of distinct questionnaire sections this year. The Lifetime Achievement Award questionnaire asks for descriptions of how the nominee's career has demonstrated exceptional contributions in specific areas. The judges are looking for a sense of the scale of the nominee's achievements and accomplishments over time. The Minard Editor Award questionnaire focuses on how the nominee's career embodies the unsung spirit and behind-the-scenes impact deserving of the Minard honor. The judges will be looking for specific examples of the nominee's dedication to their journalists and the craft of journalism.

The procedures for Letters of Support in both career achievement categories have been revised. For Lifetime Achievement Award nominations, each letter should justify the nomination by choosing one specific characteristic as the focal point of support. Nominations for the Minard Editor Award should include letters from journalists whose work the nominee has edited or journalists whom the nominee has mentored and influenced.

The questionnaires for each career category, and the specific characteristics for the Lifetime Achievement letters, can be viewed on the entry website before starting the nomination process.

Two Career Awards Open for Nominations

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD – Recognizes an individual's exceptional career contributions in the field of business, financial and economic news.

LAWRENCE MINARD EDITOR AWARD – Recognizes excellence in editing by a business editor whose work does not receive a byline or whose face does not appear on the air for the work covered.

About Gerald Martin Loeb

Gerald Martin Loeb was born in 1899 in San Francisco, California. He began his career in 1921, in the bond department of a securities firm. He moved to New York City in 1924 to help establish E.F. Hutton and eventually ascended to vice chairman of the board. During Gerald Loeb's career, he was a favorite of business and financial journalists for his willingness to be interviewed and was described as "probably the most quoted man on Wall Street" (Forbes Magazine 1955). He was also an author of two investment strategy books, a guest columnist for Forbes Magazine and widely considered a Wall Street icon. In 1957, he established the G. and R. Loeb Foundation (under stewardship of the University of Connecticut) to present the Gerald Loeb Awards for Distinguished Business and Financial Journalism. In 1973, Mr. Loeb transferred the stewardship of the awards to UCLA Anderson School of Management under the deanship of Harold Williams.

About UCLA Anderson School of Management

UCLA Anderson School of Management is among the leading business schools in the world, with faculty members globally renowned for their teaching excellence and research in advancing management thinking. Located in Los Angeles, gateway to the economies of Latin America and Asia and a city that personifies innovation in a diverse range of endeavors, UCLA Anderson's MBA, Fully Employed MBA, Executive MBA, UCLA-NUS Executive MBA, Master of Financial Engineering, Master of Science in Business Analytics, doctoral and executive education programs embody the school's Think in the Next ethos. Here, some 1,800 students annually are trained to be global leaders seeking the business models and community solutions of tomorrow.

anderson.ucla.edu

