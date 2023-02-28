Tottenham Hotspur announces 15-year partnership with Formula 1

The partnership brings yet another popular global sport brand to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, now uniquely hosting the Premier League, NFL, F1, concerts, rugby and boxing

The world's first in-stadium karting facility and London's longest indoor electric go kart track to open in Autumn 2023

The one-of-its-kind karting experience will showcase sustainability and innovation, with the latest technology and pioneering engineering solutions incorporated throughout

Long-term partnership will aim to create apprenticeship and career opportunities for local young people and bring greater diversity to the motorsport industry

A driver academy programme will widen the motorsport talent pool and help to identify the next generation of F1 drivers

Both Tottenham Hotspur and F1 to collaborate on initiatives to promote environmental responsibility throughout the partnership

LONDON, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tottenham Hotspur is delighted to announce a 15-year strategic partnership with Formula 1 that will bring a brand-new motorsport experience to London.

The world’s first in-stadium karting facility and London’s longest indoor electric go kart track to open in Autumn 2023 (PRNewswire)

The partnership brings yet another popular global sport brand to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, now uniquely hosting the Premier League, NFL and F1, supporting worldwide fan growth.

With music concerts, boxing and rugby now also being staged in London N17, it means an estimated 5.9billion people globally are interested in events held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – equating to nearly 80% of the world's population.

The partnership will see the exclusive delivery of the world's first in-stadium electric karting facility and London's longest indoor track, based below Tottenham Hotspur Stadium's iconic South Stand - the latest example of how the multi-use nature of the stadium is attracting a wide range of sports and events, creating a wealth of opportunities and experiences for partners, fans and visitors.

The one-of-its-kind experience, which will be seen at no other football stadium in Europe, will include separate tracks for both adults and juniors and has been accredited by the National Karting Association, making the facility a potential future venue for national karting championship races. In addition, the experience will also include interactive motorsport activities and food and beverage facilities.

It adds to the growing range of Visitor Attractions already available at London's newest sports and entertainment destination, including the popular Dare Skywalk - rated as London's No.1 outdoor attraction by TripAdvisor – driving visitors to the area 365 days a year and providing an estimated £300m a year boost to the local economy in one of London's most deprived neighbourhoods.

Register your interest now to join our mailing list and receive news and updates on the karting experience straight to your inbox, including when tickets go on sale.

The karting experience will be the focal point of a long-term partnership between the Club and F1, that will aim to create apprenticeship and career opportunities for local young people and bring greater diversity to the motorsport industry, particularly for women and underrepresented groups. It will also provide F1 with a touchpoint in London from which to further grow its fanbase throughout the world.

A driver academy programme will widen the motorsport talent pool and help to identify the next generation of F1 drivers. The Club and F1 will deliver educational activities for schools to engage local young people in motorsport and showcase career opportunities and pathways in areas such as engineering and software development.

Tottenham Hotspur and F1 will collaborate throughout the partnership on initiatives that promote environmental responsibility. F1 is committed to be net zero carbon by 2030 and that target forms part of every decision F1 makes and every initiative they embark on. Tottenham Hotspur is the Premier League's greenest club and, as a signatory of the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework's 'Race to Zero', is committed to halving its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and become net zero by 2040.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO, Formula 1, said: "As we continue to grow our sport around the world, partnering with world renowned brands like Tottenham Hotspur allows us to take Formula 1 and motorsport to new and diverse audiences. The karting experience will be a destination and place that families, friends and aspiring drivers from all over the world will want to visit and enjoy, engaging new audiences and offering an accessible entry point to the world of motorsport. Our brands have a shared vision to create life-changing career opportunities, promote diversity and inclusion, such as through the recently announced F1 Academy, and driving environmental sustainability – our innovative partnership will bring all of this to life."

Daniel Levy, Chairman, Tottenham Hotspur, said: "Since building this stadium our ambition has always been to see how far we can push the boundaries in delivering world-class experiences that will attract people from around the world all year round. We have been able to bring the biggest names in sport and entertainment to London N17. We are extremely excited about what this long-term partnership with F1 will bring for our global, national and local communities."

David Richards CBE, Chairman of Motorsport UK, the governing body for four-wheel motorsport in the UK, said: "I congratulate Tottenham Hotspur and Formula 1 on this innovative partnership. This new karting facility aligns perfectly with Motorsport UK's mission to inspire and enable more people to participate in our sport in a safe, fair, fun, inclusive and progressive environment. I look forward to seeing even more people enjoy karting but particularly to see a greater level of diversity amongst the visitors."

Creating additional recurring sources of revenue to reinvest in our football activities is a key part of the Club's financial model.

About Formula 1®

Formula 1® racing began in 1950 and is the world's most prestigious motor racing competition, as well as the world's most popular annual sporting series. Formula One World Championship Limited is part of Formula 1® and holds the exclusive commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship™. Formula 1® is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, BATRA, BATRK, FWONA, FWONK) attributed to the Formula One Group tracking stock. The F1 logo, F1 FORMULA 1 logo, FORMULA 1, F1, FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, GRAND PRIX, PADDOCK CLUB and related marks are trademarks of Formula One Licensing BV, a Formula 1 company. All rights reserved.

About Tottenham Hotspur

Founded in 1882, Tottenham Hotspur Football Club is an English Premier League Club, based in North London. In April 2019, the Club opened an iconic new stadium that sits at the heart of a £1billion sport-led regeneration of North Tottenham. The stadium is the largest football club stadium in London and is a multi-use venue with the ability to host a variety of events 365 days a year, including NFL, boxing, rugby, concerts and other major events, plus visitor attractions including Stadium Tours and the Dare Skywalk.

Alongside the stadium, the Club has delivered:

More than 4,000 jobs for local people across a range of sectors, with circa £300m pumped into the local economy each year

A Club-sponsored leading Sixth Form School, the London Academy of Excellence Tottenham, prioritising students from disadvantaged socio-economic backgrounds and providing teaching from top independent schools

The 78,000 square foot Sainsburys and Gym, which sit within the wider stadium campus and employ locally

Unprecedented investment in the local public transport infrastructure, with major upgrades to White Hart Lane, Northumberland Park, Tottenham Hale and Meridian Water train stations

The redevelopment of the site of the old Cannon Rubber factory on the High Road into a new home for Brook House Primary School

The delivery of 400 new homes by the Club across Tottenham – 70% of which are affordable homes – with more to come

Historic buildings in Tottenham being restored to their former glory, including Percy House –the home of our Foundation, Warmington House – incorporated into the Tottenham Experience, currently home to the OOF Gallery, and The Corner Pin pub as part of a joint venture with Beavertown

Tottenham Hotspur has:

Commercial partnerships with globally-recognised brands including AIA Group Limited (AIA), one of the world's leading providers of life insurance services, and Nike, the world's leading sports footwear and apparel company

A combined global social media following of over 80 million and more than 400 Official Supporters' Clubs worldwide

A commitment to minimizing its environmental impact across Club operations, being named as the greenest in the Premier League for the past three years. Tottenham Hotspur is a signatory of the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework, committing to halve carbon emissions by 2030 and become net zero carbon by 2040

An award-winning Foundation that is renowned for creating opportunities to help enhance the lives of people in its local community through education, employment, health and social inclusion programmes

