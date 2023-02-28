St. John Announces Shonda Rhimes in #OwnYourPower for Spring 2023 Campaign

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After six decades of dressing the world's most esteemed women, St. John proudly introduces the #OwnYourPower campaign featuring Shonda Rhimes to celebrate a unique sisterhood of incredible women doing extraordinary things. The partnership coincides with St. John's Spring 2023 Collection, a new season of great American design from the iconic knitwear fashion house.

The St. John brand has grown through evolving trends, social moments, and changes in creative direction. The company is successful because women love, trust, and rely on the brand's apparel and accessories to help them feel confident, polished, and ready for anything. St. John's elegant, timeless, easy-to-wear pieces with unsurpassed quality and craftsmanship enable women to feel their best every day. This focus on empowerment resonates deeply with Rhimes, who embodies this philosophy as she gracefully navigates personal and professional demands in style.

Rhimes is an award-winning television creator, producer, author, and CEO of Shondaland. She was the first woman to create three television dramas that hit the 100-episode milestone and has produced award-winning shows such as Grey's Anatomy, Scandal, How to Get Away with Murder, Bridgerton, and Inventing Anna. Other accolades include a New York Times bestseller, Year of Yes, a Peabody award, and an induction into the Television Academy Hall of Fame. As a CEO, mother, and storyteller, she is a powerful force in a competitive, male-dominated, industry, brilliantly reflecting the world through powerful narratives and captivating characters.

A longtime fan of St. John, Rhimes has gravitated to the chic, comfortable designs so she can effortlessly dress for her busiest days, feeling focused and confident. Like all St. John women, she makes each look her own, adding her unique perspective to each outfit. After Rhimes selected a St. John sweater for her cover of TIME Magazine, conversations began about women's empowerment and the collaboration was organically born.

Global CEO Andy Lew shared, "We believe Shonda represents St. John so well. As a loyal client she was an organic brand ambassador, and through her career she perfectly represents what all our clients do. St. John is more than a fashion label, we are growing, supporting, and uniting a network of incredible woman doing extraordinary things. Our clothes empower global audiences and Shonda does the same."

Rhimes added, "St John is a brand that I have worn and loved for years. It's rare to find clothes that are this comfortable and well-made. I can look professional while feeling relaxed enough to be creative. Discovering the motivation behind this partnership and the discussion around connection to women's empowerment was exciting, and made the choice to align with St. John a simple one for me."

The campaign launches February 28, 2023. View the Spring 2023 Collection online and in stores. Images can be downloaded with the full campaign video for media use here.

ABOUT ST. JOHN

St. John is an American luxury house founded in 1962 on the premise of a simple, elegant, and versatile knit dress. The brand has evolved over the years, but the foundation of the collection remains the same today as it did from the very start – great American design, understated and timeless elegance, unsurpassed quality, and craftsmanship. The company, headquartered in Southern California, employs more than 1,000 people and is vertically integrated with workshops, stores, and offices around the world. Its collections are sold in high-end specialty retailers in 16 countries, 49 St. John stores and through the brand's ecommerce site stjohnknits.com. Instagram: @StJohn

ABOUT LANVIN GROUP

Lanvin Group, formerly known as Fosun Fashion Group, is the leading global luxury fashion group rooted in China, managing iconic brands worldwide including Lanvin, Sergio Rossi, Wolford, St. John Knits, and Caruso. Harnessing the power of its unique strategic alliance of industry-leading partners in the luxury fashion sector, Lanvin Group strives to expand the global footprint of its portfolio brands and achieve sustainable growth with strategic investments, operational support, and an intimate understanding of the fastest-growing luxury fashion markets in the world.

