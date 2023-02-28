MEN'S WEARHOUSE CELEBRATES PROM SEASON WITH A NEW CAMPAIGN CONTINUING ITS COMMITMENT TO SUPPORTING U.S. SCHOOLS, UNDERSCORING DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION, AND PROVIDING INNOVATIVE IN-STORE AND DIGITAL EXPERIENCES

HOUSTON, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Men's Wearhouse , the largest specialty retailer of menswear and rental products in the U.S. with more than 630 stores nationwide, is pleased to reveal its Prom Your Way campaign, which continues the brand's support of schools across the country, includes new advertising creative, and a digital hub for high school students to start their fitting experience.

"At Men's Wearhouse, we dress our customers for the most important moments in their lives. We are proud to serve as a longstanding resource for high school students preparing for prom and are excited to offer experiences in-store and online to meet them where they are. We're continuing to give back through our Cash for Schools program, which gives funds directly to participating schools. And our ongoing partnership with Say Yes to Prom dresses over 1,000 deserving students for their prom. Everyone deserves to look and feel their best on prom night," said John Tighe, President of Tailored Brands.

Giving Back to High Schools

Continuing the theme of giving back, Men's Wearhouse has set a goal of donating $1 million this prom season through the Cash for Schools program. Cash for Schools provides Men's Wearhouse customers the opportunity to give back to their community by enrolling their school in this unique program with the ability to receive up to $2,000 in cash back for their respective schools. Each enrolled school will receive a unique code that parents and students can use when checking out at Men's Wearhouse locations.

The brand will also once again provide suits for the Musicians On Call prom initiative. Musicians on Call partners with musical talent to bring prom to young people who are in pediatric hospitals. Men's Wearhouse continues its partnership with this exceptional organization by providing Prom attire to a number of patients.

Men's Wearhouse will also relaunch its digital prom ambassador program this spring to engage over 40,000 ambassadors. Students can download a QR code that can be shared with their friends and used when shopping at Men's Wearhouse. Ambassadors will then receive $250 off their prom look for every six friends that use their QR code when shopping at Men's Wearhouse.

Say Yes to Prom Partnership

Kicking off its prom initiatives, Men's Wearhouse partnered with Warner Bros Discovery on their Say Yes to Prom program to give 1,000 deserving students nationwide the perfect prom look. This educational and charitable initiative began in early February in Atlanta, GA, and will head to Los Angeles, CA, in March. Say Yes to Prom creates the ultimate prom shopping experience, complete with one-on-one styling sessions with Monte Durham of TLC's Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta. All 1,000 students will be treated to a full day of shopping and will be fitted for a complete tuxedo rental from Men's Wearhouse.

Getting Prom Ready is a Snap through New Partnership

This season, Men's Wearhouse partnered with Snap's Magic Mirror to provide shoppers with an interactive and innovative shopping experience. The mirror uses augmented reality to enable shoppers to try on clothes and accessories before buying them and share imagery with their peers. The fit technology embedded in the mirror makes it easy for shoppers to see how the clothes will look and provides a fun and engaging experience.

Snap's 2D Try-on Technology is a new type of tech that will be introduced at select Men's Wearhouse locations. Powered by industry-leading AR Image technology, the apparel try-on solution repurposes existing product photography to render a try-on experience that visually moves on the customer to give them the feeling that the experience is realistic and personalized.

New Inclusive Video Campaign Launches on Twitch and YouTube

Men's Wearhouse is also launching a new digital video campaign to engage young people as they head into prom season. The campaign features teens of all backgrounds getting ready for and enjoying prom in new looks, styles, and brands provided by Men's Wearhouse. The videos aim to connect and inspire high schoolers and their parents through the use of creative imagery and video. This year's campaign builds on last year's successful 90s-inspired prom campaign through the lens of nostalgia.

"The campaign aims to bring the emotional aspect of celebrating prom with friends to life," said Matt Repicky, SVP/Chief Brand Officer of Tailored Brands. "Men's Wearhouse understands the importance of inclusivity and has made it a pivotal aspect of our campaign. By rolling out the campaign across top social platforms including YouTube, Snap, and Twitch, we are connecting with a younger audience who are heavily influenced by social media and meeting them where they are."

ABOUT MEN'S WEARHOUSE

Founded in 1973 and a subsidiary of Tailored Brands , Men's Wearhouse is the largest specialty retailer of menswear and rental product in the U.S., with more than 630 stores nationwide. Men's Wearhouse carries a full selection of formalwear, tailoring, casualwear, and accessories. We are proud to offer merchandise brands such as Joseph Abboud, AWEARNESS Kenneth Cole, BLACK by Vera Wang, Paisley & Gray, and Michael Strahan.

