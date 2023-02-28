Introducing U Teach by U Brands!

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Office accessory retailer U Brands, part of SMEAD, announces the launch of its teacher-focused Brand Ambassador Program, U TEACH. A community-driven extension of the company's influencer marketing strategy.

The U Teach Platform wants to celebrate every teacher in the program. Join us today by tagging #UTeach and @UBrands.

The U TEACH Brand Ambassador platform is a building block to further the company's connection with teachers and educators nationwide. The platform extends the U Brands community to an expansive roster of teacher-focused influencers and educators across various social platforms. The U Teach platform offers percentages off products, giveaway opportunities, personalized discount codes, and early access to product drops with U Brands and all partnering key retailers. This platform honoring teachers and educators continues to build upon U Brands' dedication to education with their long partnership with the Kids In Need Foundation, nonprofit supporting teachers and children nationwide.

U Brands:

U TEACH Platform

How it works:

Teachers and Educators who apply directly on U Brand's homepage will be accepted based on their teaching credentials and will create an account with a school email address.

Once approved, each new U Teach ambassador will receive a welcome email with a special welcome gift for joining U Teach!

Who can join:

This platform is only available for current teachers and educators only. U Brands will roll out a Brand Influencer platform this Summer.

U Teach Perks:

Discounts off products U Brands website

Exclusive Product Giveaways

Personalized Discount Codes

Early Access To New Product Drops with Retailers

About U BRANDS :

Founded in 2014, U Brands is a creative-minded organization shaped by designers, innovators, and trendsetters bringing fashion and design to home and office goods. Through thoughtfully designed products, including presentation boards, writing tools, and desk organization, we strive to offer something for every solution for your workspace in your office and home. Our exponential success and growth year over year led to a blossoming partnership and acquisition by Smead in 2017. Today, as a multi-brand company with distinct styles, our diverse product portfolio reaches more of our customer's needs. Through our continued growth and consolidation, we remain true to our core, driven to connect with our audiences, pursue our passion for designing products, and consistently deliver best-in-class office supplies for every home or office space. Some may call us a stationery company, but as a company of designers, innovators, and trendsetters — a team of individuals who greatly respect the process, we leave no details unturned and remain passionate about providing unique, well-designed products that will help you feel inspired. Follow

