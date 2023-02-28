PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Comscore Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

FY Revenue of $376.4 million, up 2.6% from 2021

FY Net Loss of $66.6 million versus $50.0 million in 2021

FY Adjusted EBITDA of $37.0 million, up 16.1% from 2021

RESTON, Va., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

FY 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue for 2022 was $376.4 million compared to $367.0 million in 2021
  • Net loss of $66.6 million compared to $50.0 million in 2021, resulting primarily from a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $46.3 million and restructuring costs of $5.8 million in Q3 2022
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $37.0 million compared to $31.9 million in 2021
  • Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $20.4 million versus $22.3 million as of December 31, 2021

Q4 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue for the fourth quarter was $98.2 million compared to $96.5 million in Q4 2021
  • Net income of $0.1 million compared to $2.9 million in Q4 2021
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $12.0 million compared to $12.4 million in Q4 2021

2023 Financial Outlook

  • Revenue expected to grow low to mid single digits over 2022
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin expected to be in the double digits for 2023

Recent Developments

  • Adopted as exclusive currency provider across Scripps' footprint in their 41 local markets as of January 1, 2023
  • Secured long-term renewals with NBCU for national and local television
  • Secured expansion and long-term renewal across the entire Gray Television broadcasting footprint
  • Signed 11 new independent agencies in Q4 2022, including Berkshire Hathaway Automotive that represents over 100 Tier 3 dealers across 10 markets, Buonasera Media Services that represents Harris Teeter in the Southeast, and Intermedia Advertising Group that represents TitleMax and CarShield nationwide
  • Renewed measurement partnership with JOY-CPW, Inc., producer of "Game Time with Boomer Esiason," to provide local TV measurement spanning all 210 U.S. markets
  • Similar to last year, selected by YouTube to identify the incremental advertising reach across YouTube before, during and after the Super Bowl linear TV broadcast for 15 major brands
  • Expanded partnership with Adform to roll out Predictive Audiences globally, providing "Cookie-free" audience targeting to identify precise audiences, optimize campaigns and maximize budgets
  • New digital business wins including The Barbarian Group, Slate, The Grid and Blavity, Inc.

"2022 was a year of major change for Comscore and I'm extremely proud of what our teams have been able to accomplish," said Jon Carpenter, CEO of Comscore. "As I've mentioned, our focus has been on speed, execution and profitability. In 2022 we launched Comscore TV Pulse, which delivers local TV data within 48 hours, and we introduced our new Total Digital user interface that provides a combined view of our digital and social data. We also made strategic decisions related to our cost structure that enabled us to achieve adjusted EBITDA of $37 million, the highest we've had in many years. We did what we said we were going to do, and that has given us momentum as we head into 2023. As the company that provides the most complete view of audiences for both content and ads, I believe we are well positioned for continued success."

Fourth Quarter Summary Results

Revenue in the fourth quarter was $98.2 million, up 1.8% from $96.5 million in Q4 2021, driven by double-digit growth in Cross Platform Solutions revenue from local and national TV measurement. We saw a decline in Digital Ad Solutions revenue from Q4 2021 primarily as a result of slower ad spend, which impacted Activation and other digital products.

Our core operating expenses, which include cost of revenues, sales and marketing, research and development and general and administrative expenses, were $87.9 million, down 5.4% compared to $92.9 million in Q4 2021.

Net income for the quarter was $0.1 million, compared to net income of $2.9 million in Q4 2021. After accounting for dividends on our convertible preferred stock, loss per share attributable to common shares was $(0.04), compared to loss per share of $(0.01) in Q4 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was $12.0 million, compared to $12.4 million in Q4 2021, resulting in adjusted EBITDA margins of 12.2% and 12.9%, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude stock-based compensation, impairment charges, change in fair value of contingent consideration, warrants liability, debt extinguishment costs, amortization of cloud-computing implementation costs, restructuring costs and other items as presented in the accompanying tables.

Full-Year Summary Results

Revenue for 2022 was $376.4 million, up 2.6% compared to $367.0 million in 2021, driven by double-digit growth in Cross Platform Solutions revenue from local and national TV measurement and the continued rebound in our Movies business. Within Cross Platform Solutions, local and national TV revenue grew 25.7% and 12.6%, respectively, over 2021. We saw a decline in Digital Ad Solutions revenue from 2021 as a result of lower revenue from our international digital measurement offering along with slower ad spend, which impacted Activation and other digital products.

Our core operating expenses, which include cost of revenues, sales and marketing, research and development and general and administrative expenses, were $371.9 million, up 0.3% compared to $370.8 million in 2021.

Net loss for the year was $66.6 million, compared to net loss of $50.0 million in 2021. Included in net loss for 2022 were a non-cash impairment charge of $46.3 million related to goodwill and restructuring costs of $5.8 million recorded in Q3 2022.  Included in net loss for 2021 was a $15.3 million non-cash charge related to the convertible preferred stock transaction closed in Q1 2021. After accounting for dividends on convertible preferred stock, loss per share attributable to common shares was $(0.89), compared to loss per share of $(0.78) in 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was $37.0 million, compared to $31.9 million in 2021, resulting in adjusted EBITDA margins of 9.8% and 8.7%, respectively.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2022, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $20.4 million. Total debt principal, including $16.0 million in outstanding borrowings under our senior secured revolving credit agreement, was $19.4 million.

2023 Outlook

Based on current trends and expectations, we believe 2023 revenue will increase low to mid single digits over 2022, driven by continued growth in Cross Platform Solutions from our local and national TV offerings and growth in Digital Ad Solutions as we focus on product integrations and new product innovation. We expect an adjusted EBITDA margin in the double digits for 2022.

We do not provide GAAP net income (loss) on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty our future stock-based compensation expense, fair value adjustments, variable interest expense, litigation and restructuring expense and any unusual gains or losses without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP. For this reason, we are unable without unreasonable effort to provide a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA margin to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, GAAP net income (loss), on a forward-looking basis.

Conference Call Information for Today, Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET

Management will host a conference call to discuss the results on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. ET. The live audio webcast along with supplemental information will be accessible at ir.comscore.com/events-presentations. Participants can obtain dial-in information by registering for the call at the same web address and are advised to register in advance of the call to avoid delays. Following the conference call, a replay will be available via webcast at ir.comscore.com/events-presentations.

About Comscore

Comscore is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal and state securities laws, including, without limitation, our expectations, forecasts, plans and opinions regarding expected revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA margin for 2023, the impact of new customer contracts and partnerships on our business and revenue prospects, evolving economic and industry trends, currency opportunities, product integration and innovation, and restructuring plans and cost-reduction initiatives. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events to differ materially from expectations, including, but not limited to, changes in our business and customer, partner and vendor relationships; external market conditions and competition; changes or declines in ad spending or other macroeconomic factors; evolving privacy and regulatory standards; and our ability to achieve our expected strategic, financial and operational plans, including the restructuring plan we announced in September 2022. For additional discussion of risk factors, please refer to our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings that we make from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements are made. We do not intend or undertake, and expressly disclaim, any duty or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or new information after the date of this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, we are disclosing in this press release adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures used by our management to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, as they permit our investors to view our core business performance using the same metrics that management uses to evaluate our performance. Nevertheless, our use of these non-GAAP financial measures has limitations as an analytical tool, and investors should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Instead, you should consider these measures alongside GAAP-based financial performance measures, net income (loss), various cash flow metrics, and our other GAAP financial results. Set forth below are reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income (loss). These reconciliations should be carefully evaluated.

Press

Marie Scoutas
Comscore, Inc.
917-213-2032
press@comscore.com

Investors

John Tinker
Comscore, Inc.
212-203-2129
jtinker@comscore.com

COMSCORE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



As of December 31,


2022


2021

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$                 20,044


$                 21,854

Restricted cash

398


425

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $798 and 1,173, respectively

68,457


72,059

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

15,922


14,769

Total current assets

104,821


109,107

Property and equipment, net

36,367


36,451

Operating right-of-use assets

23,864


29,186

Deferred tax assets

3,351


2,811

Intangible assets, net

13,327


39,945

Goodwill

387,973


435,711

Other non-current assets

10,883


10,263

Total assets

$               580,586


$               663,474

Liabilities, Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$                 29,090


$                 23,575

Accrued expenses

43,393


45,264

Contract liabilities

52,944


54,011

Customer advances

11,527


11,613

Current operating lease liabilities

7,639


7,538

Warrants liability

718


10,520

Current portion of contingent consideration

7,134


1,037

Other current liabilities

12,646


11,813

Total current liabilities

165,091


165,371

Non-current operating lease liabilities

29,588


36,055

Non-current portion of accrued data costs

25,106


16,005

Revolving line of credit

16,000


16,000

Deferred tax liabilities

2,127


2,103

Other non-current liabilities

10,627


16,879

Total liabilities

248,539


252,413

Commitments and contingencies




Convertible redeemable preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 82,527,609 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021; aggregate liquidation preference of $211,863 as of December 31, 2022 and 2021

187,885


187,885

Stockholders' equity:




Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 7,472,391 shares authorized as of December 31, 2022 and 2021; no shares issued or outstanding as of December 31, 2022 or 2021


Common stock, $0.001 par value; 275,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2022 and 2021; 98,869,738 shares issued and 92,104,942 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022, and 97,172,086 shares issued and 90,407,290 shares outstanding as of  December 31, 2021

92


90

Additional paid-in capital

1,690,783


1,683,883

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(15,940)


(12,098)

Accumulated deficit

(1,300,789)


(1,218,715)

Treasury stock, at cost, 6,764,796 shares as of December 31, 2022 and 2021

(229,984)


(229,984)

Total stockholders' equity

144,162


223,176

Total liabilities, convertible redeemable preferred stock and stockholders' equity

$               580,586


$               663,474

COMSCORE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)




Years Ended December 31,



2022


2021


2020

Revenues


$             376,423


$               367,013


$               356,036








Cost of revenues (1) (2)


205,294


203,044


180,712

Selling and marketing (1) (2)


68,453


66,937


70,220

Research and development (1) (2)


36,987


39,123


38,706

General and administrative (1) (2)


61,200


61,736


55,783

Amortization of intangible assets


27,096


25,038


27,219

Impairment of goodwill


46,300



Restructuring


5,810



Impairment of right-of-use and long-lived assets


156



4,671

Total expenses from operations


451,296


395,878


377,311

Loss from operations


(74,873)


(28,865)


(21,275)

Loss on extinguishment of debt



(9,629)


Interest expense, net


(915)


(7,801)


(35,805)

Other income (expense), net


9,785


(5,778)


14,554

Gain (loss) from foreign currency transactions


1,166


2,895


(4,490)

Loss before income taxes


(64,837)


(49,178)


(47,016)

Income tax provision


(1,724)


(859)


(902)

Net loss


$             (66,561)


$               (50,037)


$               (47,918)

Net loss available to common stockholders







Net loss


(66,561)


(50,037)


(47,918)

Convertible redeemable preferred stock dividends


(15,513)


(12,623)


Total net loss available to common stockholders


$             (82,074)


$               (62,660)


$               (47,918)

Net loss per common share:







Basic and diluted


$                 (0.89)


$                   (0.78)


$                   (0.67)

Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculation - Common Stock:







Basic and diluted


92,683,564


80,802,053


71,181,496

Comprehensive loss:







Net loss


$             (66,561)


$               (50,037)


$               (47,918)

Other comprehensive (loss) income:







Foreign currency cumulative translation adjustment


(3,842)


(5,068)


5,303

Total comprehensive loss


$             (70,403)


$               (55,105)


$               (42,615)








(1) Excludes amortization of intangible assets, which is presented separately in the Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss.

(2) Stock-based compensation expense is included in the line items above as follows:



Years Ended December 31,



2022


2021


2020

Cost of revenues


$                 1,144


$                   1,603


$                   1,288

Selling and marketing


1,021


1,791


2,226

Research and development


827


1,079


886

General and administrative


5,186


9,375


5,673

Total stock-based compensation expense


$                 8,178


$                 13,848


$                 10,073

COMSCORE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)



Years Ended December 31,


2022


2021


2020

Operating activities:






Net loss

$             (66,561)


$               (50,037)


$               (47,918)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:






Impairment of goodwill

46,300



Amortization of intangible assets

27,096


25,038


27,219

Depreciation

16,828


15,793


14,064

Stock-based compensation expense

8,178


13,848


10,073

Non-cash operating lease expense

6,060


5,345


5,555

Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability

2,558



Amortization expense of finance leases

2,364


2,188


1,652

Bad debt expense (benefit)

312


(80)


1,693

Amortization of deferred financing costs

163


378


1,560

Impairment of right-of-use and long-lived assets

156



4,671

Deferred tax (benefit) provision

(475)


(1,719)


10

Change in fair value of warrant liability

(9,802)


7,689


(4,894)

Loss on extinguishment of debt


9,629


Non-cash interest expense on senior secured convertible notes


4,692


9,180

Accretion of debt discount


1,620


7,571

Change in fair value of financing derivatives


(1,800)


(10,287)

Other

1,435


1,082


908

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisition:






Accounts receivable

2,596


(2,081)


2,024

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(805)


(1,145)


(6,283)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities

7,396


(4,210)


(17,095)

Contract liability and customer advances

(1,587)


(10,777)


7,341

Operating lease liabilities

(7,275)


(5,597)


(6,327)

Net cash provided by operating activities

34,937


9,856


717







Investing activities:






Capitalized internal-use software costs

(16,685)


(14,747)


(15,078)

Purchases of property and equipment

(1,137)


(803)


(477)

Cash and restricted cash acquired from acquisition


902


Net cash used in investing activities

(17,822)


(14,648)


(15,555)







Financing activities:






Payments for dividends on convertible redeemable preferred stock

(15,512)


(4,760)


Principal payments on finance leases

(2,519)


(2,138)


(1,754)

Principal payment and extinguishment costs on senior secured convertible notes


(204,014)


Principal payment and extinguishment costs on secured term note


(14,031)


Proceeds from borrowings on revolving line of credit


16,000


Proceeds from issuance of convertible redeemable preferred stock, net of issuance costs


187,885


Other

(101)


(1,394)


(342)

Net cash used in financing activities

(18,132)


(22,452)


(2,096)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(820)


(1,218)


902

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(1,837)


(28,462)


(16,032)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

22,279


50,741


66,773

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$               20,442


$                 22,279


$                 50,741



As of December 31,


2022


2021


2020

Cash and cash equivalents

$                 20,044


$                 21,854


$                 31,126

Restricted cash

398


425


19,615

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$                 20,442


$                 22,279


$                 50,741

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for each of the periods identified:


Years Ended December 31,


2022


2021


2020

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

GAAP net loss

$               (66,561)


$               (50,037)


$               (47,918)







Amortization of intangible assets

27,096


25,038


27,219

Depreciation

16,828


15,793


14,064

Income tax provision

1,724


859


902

Interest expense, net

915


7,801


35,805

Amortization expense of finance leases

2,364


2,188


1,652

EBITDA

(17,634)


1,642


31,724







Adjustments:






Stock-based compensation expense

8,178


13,848


10,073

Loss on extinguishment of debt


9,629


Amortization of cloud-computing implementation costs

1,435


712


Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability

2,558



Impairment of right-of-use and long-lived assets

156



4,671

Impairment of goodwill

46,300



Restructuring

5,810



Loss on asset disposition

7



Other (income) expense, net (1)

(9,802)


6,039


(14,164)

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA

$                37,008


$                31,870


$                32,304

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin (2)

9.8 %


8.7 %


9.1 %

(1) Adjustments to other (income) expense, net reflect non-cash changes in the fair value of warrants liability, financing derivatives, and interest make-whole derivative included in other (income) expense, net on our Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by revenue reported on our Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss for the applicable period.

COMSCORE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)




Three Months Ended December 31,



2022


2021

Revenues


$                 98,240


$                 96,537






Cost of revenues (1) (2)


49,379


49,777

Selling and marketing (1) (2)


16,603


17,368

Research and development (1) (2)


8,797


9,587

General and administrative (1) (2)


13,081


16,127

Impairment of right-of-use and long-lived assets


156


Restructuring 


26


Amortization of intangible assets


6,773


6,172

Total expenses from operations


94,815


99,031

Income (loss) from operations


3,425


(2,494)

Other income, net


1,318


3,291

(Loss) gain from foreign currency transactions


(4,562)


1,011

Interest expense, net


(255)


(232)

(Loss) income before income taxes


(74)


1,576

Income tax benefit


221


1,307

Net income


$                      147


$                   2,883

Net loss available to common stockholders





Net income


147


2,883

Convertible redeemable preferred stock dividends


(3,910)


(3,910)

Total net loss available to common stockholders


$                 (3,763)


$                 (1,027)

Net loss per common share:





Basic and diluted


$                   (0.04)


$                   (0.01)

Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculation - Common Stock:





Basic and diluted


93,580,777


83,495,247

Comprehensive income:





Net income


$                      147


$                   2,883

Other comprehensive income (loss):





Foreign currency cumulative translation adjustment


5,796


(1,731)

Total comprehensive income


$                   5,943


$                   1,152






(1) Excludes amortization of intangible assets, which is presented separately in the Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income.

(2) Stock-based compensation expense is included in the line items above as follows:



Three Months Ended December 31,



2022


2021

Cost of revenues


$                      267


$                        49

Selling and marketing


217


112

Research and development


200


(83)

General and administrative


280


2,614

Total stock-based compensation expense


$                      964


$                   2,692

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for each of the periods identified:


Three Months Ended December 31,


2022


2021

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

GAAP net income

$                  147


$                   2,883





Amortization of intangible assets

6,773


6,172

Depreciation

4,286


3,920

Income tax benefit

(221)


(1,307)

Amortization expense of finance leases

489


703

Interest expense, net

255


232

EBITDA

11,729


12,603





Adjustments:




Stock-based compensation expense

964


2,692

Amortization of cloud-computing implementation costs

359


370

Restructuring

26


Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability

111


Right-of-use asset impairment

156


Other income, net (1)

(1,324)


(3,249)

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA

$             12,021


$                 12,416

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin (2)

12.2 %


12.9 %

(1) Adjustments to other income, net reflect non-cash changes in the fair value of warrants liability included in other income, net on our Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by revenue reported on our Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income for the applicable period.

Revenues

Revenues from our two offerings of products and services are as follows:


Year Ended December 31,





(In thousands)

2022


% of Revenue


2021


% of Revenue


$ Variance


% Variance

Digital Ad Solutions

$       212,510


56.5 %


$       221,979


60.5 %


$         (9,469)


(4.3) %

Cross Platform Solutions(1)

163,913


43.5 %


145,034


39.5 %


18,879


13.0 %

Total revenues

$       376,423


100.0 %


$       367,013


100.0 %


$           9,410


2.6 %

(1) Cross Platform Solutions revenue includes revenue from our movies business, which grew from $30.6 million in the year ended December 31, 2021 to $33.9 million in the year ended December 31, 2022.


Three Months Ended December 31,





(In thousands)

2022

(Unaudited)


% of Revenue


2021

(Unaudited)


% of Revenue


$ Variance


% Variance

Digital Ad Solutions

$         55,383


56.4 %


$         59,398


61.5 %


$         (4,015)


(6.8) %

Cross Platform Solutions(1)

42,857


43.6 %


37,139


38.5 %


5,718


15.4 %

Total revenues

$         98,240


100.0 %


$         96,537


100.0 %


$           1,703


1.8 %

(1) Cross Platform Solutions revenue includes revenue from our movies business, which grew from $8.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 to $8.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.


Three Months Ended (Unaudited)


Year Ended



(In thousands)

March 31, 2022


June 30,

2022


September 30, 2022


December 31, 2022


December 31, 2022


% of Total 2022  Revenue

Digital Ad Solutions

$         53,137


$         51,630


$         52,360


$         55,383


$       212,510


56.5 %

Cross Platform Solutions

40,829


39,804


40,423


42,857


163,913


43.5 %

Total revenues

$         93,966


$         91,434


$         92,783


$         98,240


$       376,423


100.0 %

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)
New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-results-301758621.html

SOURCE Comscore, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.