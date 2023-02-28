Celebrating A Quarter-Century of Customer Service Excellence: Customer Contact Week 2023 Marks 25 Years In Las Vegas

Abby Wambach Professional Soccer Player and Olympic Gold Medalist to Headline Customer Contact Week's 25th Anniversary Celebration: The World's Largest Customer Contact Event Series

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Customer Contact Week (CCW), the leading event series dedicated to serving professionals within the customer service industry, kicks off its silver jubilee celebration in Las Vegas, Nevada, with Olympic Gold Medalist and renowned soccer star, Abby Wambach as Keynote Speaker. 25 Years of Shaping Customer Excellence, this year's event returns to Caesars Forum from June 19-22, 2023. CCW is powered by CCW Digital, a division of Customer Management Practice (CMP).

For the last 25 years, CCW has unveiled customer experience trends, provided professional and thought leadership insight, and has led keynote presentations by some of the biggest names in the business world.

For over two decades, CMP has led the company's portfolio with Customer Contact Week, an acclaimed event series, offering in-person workshops, panel discussions, and keynote presentations led by some of the biggest names in the sports and business worlds, such as Emmitt Smith, Magic Johnson, and Tyra Banks, among others.

"25 years ago, CCW set out to revolutionize how businesses interact with customers. Today, we celebrate our progress in delivering cutting-edge market research, dynamic events, and a thriving community of customer-centric organizations that have earned us the esteemed reputation as the go-to source for customer enhancement," said Mario Matulich, President and Managing Director at Customer Management Practice. "CCW is a powerhouse that aids in our core mission to deliver market research, events, and communities to all organizations that value customer centricity, and in the last 25 years, we have become a beacon of excellence in our industry, showcasing our commitment to delivering real, measurable value to our attendees. Our mission extends beyond just being a source of information but a catalyst for positive change, driving the conversation forward on the evolving and ever-important topic of customer experience. We're proud of our progress and excited to see what the next 25 years bring."

CCW is set to host a lineup of prestigious speakers on its main stage, including Abby Wambach, a former professional soccer player widely regarded as one of the greatest female soccer players of all time. Wambach will deliver a keynote speech entitled "Making the Impossible - Possible," sharing her inspiring story of perseverance, hard work, and fearlessness, along with personal insights into how she overcame challenges and achieved her goals.

Joining Wambach on the main stage is Mark King, the CEO of Taco Bell, who will present on the topic of "Staying a Step Ahead in an Uncertain World." King will provide valuable insights and strategies for navigating uncertain times and staying ahead in the fast-paced business world. Keynotes will be hosted and introduced by award-winning journalist Rebecca Jarvis, a returning name to the CCW main stage.

"As the industry leader in the customer experience and loyalty arena, CCW consistently sets the standard for meaningful discourse and pioneering insights," stated Michael DeJager, Managing Director of Events at CMP. "With a quarter-century of cultivating a devoted following, CCW 2023 is poised to deliver another exceptional conference, with practical knowledge and innovative strategies to elevate attendees' customer service strategies and to help them foster enduring customer connections."

CCW will also include CCW's Excellence Awards, the industry award program recognizing leading professionals dedicated to driving superior contact center and customer experience performance. Arise Virtual Solutions will announce finalists and winners on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Caesars Forum. To purchase gala tickets, visit: https://www.customercontactweek.com/page/2518974/registration.

Attendees will also be able to network and engage with CCW's CCWomen, the industry's most influential community led by female executives across all industries, dedicated to empowering and celebrating women and allies with a core mission to revolutionize the customer contact industry, one woman at a time. To sign up, visit: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeaZpGYw_C_2-4OS1-5q0kR9C39FVOpQ5XsCAkaQXzIjoV1cA/viewform

Introduced at CCW San Antonio earlier this year, customer contact leaders can take advantage of CMP Certified, an opportunity to receive authentic certification in the customer contact competencies that drive employee engagement, customer satisfaction, and high performance in today's operating environment.

CCW will feature hundreds of industry leaders, attendees, and exhibitors. In 2022, CCW broke its record, surpassing more than 3,000 visitors. For more information or to register for the event, visit https://www.customercontactweek.com/page/2518974/registration.

About Customer Contact Week

Customer Contact Week (CCW) is the premier event series in the customer care industry, attracting thousands of attendees worldwide. Founded in 1999 as Call Center Week, CCW has become a hub for customer experience (CX) and contact center leaders. With a well-rounded program of conferences and expos, attendees participate in four days of learning, networking, and innovation. CCW brings together over 3,000 attendees, over 200 expert speakers, and over 150 solution providers. The event provides a unique opportunity for attendees to learn from the best in the industry, network with peers, and gain insights into the latest trends and technologies. CCW is presented by the Customer Management Practice (CMP), a leading market intelligence firm for the customer management industry, providing comprehensive research, marketing, and business development for organizations dedicated to serving the customer management sector. For more information, visit, www.customercontactweek.com

About Customer Management Practice

The Customer Management Practice (CMP) is a leading market intelligence firm for the customer management industry, offering a comprehensive suite of events, research, marketing, and business development services. As a trusted partner to customer contact executives, CMP addresses the pressing challenges through various channels, including live events such as its industry-leading series, Customer Contact Week, online event communities, and cutting-edge industry research. With research-backed insights and data-driven advisory services, CMP provides its clients with a holistic view of their customer management issues. It delivers new perspectives for executives craving a clear understanding of their strengths and weaknesses relative to their peers and the industry. CMP's solutions empower executives to develop customer management skills, transforming customers into raving fans. CMP is dedicated to making its client's customer management rockstars. CMP's team of experts draws upon years of experience in the industry to provide tailored solutions that meet each client's unique needs to improve their customer experience, streamline operations, and boost their bottom line. For more information, visit, www.customermanagementpractice.com/

