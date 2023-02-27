UNIQUE VACATIONS APPOINTS TONY CORTIZAS AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

~Veteran Hospitality Marketer Brings Proven Experience to Representative Company of Leading All-Inclusive Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts Brands~

MIAMI, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unique Vacations Inc. (UVI), an affiliate of the worldwide representative of Sandals ® Resorts and Beaches ® Resorts , today announced the appointment of Tony Cortizas as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective immediately. Cortizas brings more than three decades of creative storytelling and strategic brand building expertise for global hospitality names. He will report to CEO Jeff Clarke, strengthening his leadership role within the organization where he is charged with directing research, creative, and brand marketing for the hospitality brands under the UVI umbrella, particularly all-inclusive trailblazer Sandals Resorts and sister brand, family-friendly Beaches Resorts.

Pictured: Tony Cortizas (PRNewswire)

"Tony's body of award-winning work demonstrates his proven ability to engage audiences over time and across channels with rich storytelling and opportunities that foster lifelong relationships between brands and customers," said Clarke. "We are thrilled to have his expertise as we take on the transformative work of exceeding the expectations of new generations of audiences to Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts."

Prior to his promotion to CMO, Tony Cortizas was SVP of Brand Development, a role he held since his return to Unique Vacations in 2021. Before that, Tony spent fourteen years with Meliá Hotels International, most recently as V.P. of Global Brand Strategy where he led the strategic vision of the company's entire brand portfolio, driving performance through optimization of the customer journey.

For more than a dozen years starting in 1995, Tony was part of the Unique Vacations team, directing global advertising and working closely with agency partners and directly with Sandals Resorts International Founding Chairman Gordon "Butch" Stewart on consumer-facing campaigns, web design, digital marketing and industry co-operative programs. These efforts, among many others, helped define and raise the profile of Sandals Resorts as the leading luxury all-inclusive vacation for adult couples and Beaches Resorts as the family market leader.

Since his return, Tony has been working to enhance the customer journey, from partners and vendors to travel advisors and ultimately guests as they engage with and experience the Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts brands.

"We are at an incredible moment in the story of all-inclusive hotels when the market is seeking clarity and resonance. I am thrilled to bring my point of view and passion to brands that I believe deeply in and create the winning differentiation they deserve," said Cortizas.

About Unique Vacations, Inc.

Unique Vacations is an affiliate of the worldwide representative for Sandals Resorts, including Sandals® Resorts and Beaches® Resorts and Fowl Cay Resort and Your Jamaican Villas, delivering the best Caribbean vacations to every sector of the market. Fulfilling sales, marketing, public relations, creative services, and web-based initiatives for Sandals Resorts, Unique Vacations works to effectively showcase and grow each distinct brand among consumers, partners, media, and industry professionals alike. Unique Vacations is also committed to the success of its retail travel partners, offering the most comprehensive agent education and reward and recognition programs in the industry and a stringent pricing policy that eliminates discounting, protects brand integrity, and avoids consumer confusion. For over 30 years, Unique Vacations has continued to successfully elevate the resort portfolio of Sandals Resorts as the World's Leading All-Inclusive Company.

Contact:

The Decker/Royal Agency

sandals@deckerroyal.com

Unique Vacations Inc. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Unique Vacations Inc.