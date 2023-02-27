HTC VIVE grows XR ecosystem, launches VIVERSE for Business

New VIVERSE for Business – enterprise immersive spaces for remote collaboration

New VIVE XR Elite face gasket for mixed reality

New REIGN CORE S2 private 5G solution from HTC's subsidiary, G REIGNS

VIVE Mars CamTrack – the latest in virtual production

VIVE Originals – BEATDAY, new immersive social experiences in VIVERSE

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HTC VIVE continues to push the boundaries of XR in enterprise, with new innovations and products designed to support businesses to get the most out of immersive technology. VIVE's announcement includes VIVERSE for Business, an easy and intuitive way for organisations to build their collaborative virtual spaces. HTC VIVE is also releasing updates on VIVE XR Elite for Business, a new Mixed Reality face gasket for VIVE XR Elite, a new G REIGNS private 5G networking solution, updates to VIVE Mars CamTrack, and more.

"This year at MWC, we are pushing the limits across the entire XR ecosystem with leading products for creation, delivery and engagement, while maintaining our privacy-by-design approach," said Cher Wang, Co-Founder and Chairwoman of HTC Corp. "Expanding VIVERSE for enterprise partners, enhancing mixed reality for consumers, providing premium private 5G solutions and so much more, HTC is demonstrating the breadth and depth of our innovation across the building block technologies that have always underpinned our VIVERSE vision."

The synergy of VIVE's XR ecosystem is highlighted at Mobile World Congress. The VIVE Mars CamTrack virtual production demo is hosting interactive scenes from BEATDAY, HTC's virtual concert platform from VIVE Originals, which are then transmitted in real-time over our own G REIGNS private 5G network to be viewed on screens. VIVE Originals – BEATDAY content can also be experienced first-hand through our new VIVE XR Elite headset.

VIVERSE for Business

Organisations are increasingly looking to host immersive spaces for employees and customers, and support remote collaboration, learning environments, sales opportunities, and more. Following the successful deployment of several partner projects, VIVERSE is now offering Platform As A Service features with the launch of the versatile and customisable VIVERSE for Business.

It has traditionally been challenging for an organisation to build its own immersive virtual space, but with VIVERSE for Business, companies can choose from pre-made building blocks, allowing for easy, modular designs covering everything from Avatar Design and Communication Functions, through to the look and feel of the space itself.

At Mobile World Congress, VIVERSE and our partner Cityscape will be demonstrating how this modular approach means that organisations can choose the size and style of their virtual space, and then add branding effortlessly. At launch, modules will include; Common Spaces, Reception Space, Showroom Space, Team Space, Meeting Space, and Auditorium Space, to choose and build from. Businesses can also customize spaces with their own branding.

VIVERSE for Business is built to be accessed by employees and customers on a range of devices, including; smartphone, tablet, desktop PC, laptop PC, or XR device.

VIVE XR Elite mixed reality face gasket

The new VIVE XR Elite MR face gasket is designed to make Mixed Reality more immersive and intuitive, giving the user the ability to see their surroundings, enhanced with virtual overlays. The new MR face gasket preserves comfort and makes XR tasks easier because users can maintain situational awareness, and more seamlessly use real-world equipment. The new mixed reality face gasket is available from vive.com in Q2.

As announced at CES, VIVE XR Elite for Business is coming soon, combining the acclaimed XR headset with VIVE's comprehensive Business Warranty and Services. The lightweight and versatile VIVE XR Elite is especially good for a wide range of scenarios in Mixed Reality where virtual overlays can be combined with real-world items.

Continuing the success of the VIVE Business AppStore that launched with VIVE Focus 3, VIVE is actively working with a wide range of developers to build out a strong Business app ecosystem. The industry-leading Mixed Reality passthrough capabilities of VIVE XR Elite unlock a whole new dimension for developers to use, which is especially powerful for Business apps like training experiences.

VIVE Mars CamTrack

Launched in 2022, the VIVE Mars CamTrack camera tracking solution is compact, plug-and-play, and affordable. Recently the renowned Corridor Crew used Mars CamTrack to film its fantasy series, Son of a Dungeon, while car brand Infiniti and Carstage created a commercial to launch the Infiniti Q60 luxury SUV. VIVE Mars CamTrack will bring the latest Virtual Production techniques to MWC, using an LED wall powered by AOTO Electronics, a leading LED display manufacturer.

Participants can jump into virtual scenes from VIVERSE and VIVE Originals – BEATDAY, demonstrating how quickly and easily a professional virtual production shoot can be accomplished with VIVE Mars CamTrack. Perfect for field-units especially, any scene can be loaded within seconds for a bespoke and seamless blend between real and virtual environments. Real-time virtual studio software from Aximmetry Technologies will be used to teleport visitors into different virtual environments.

Today sees the launch of a special offer for users in Europe and North America to save 10% overall when buying both VIVE Mars CamTrack and Aximmetry Broadcast DE Edition. Visit mars.vive.com/bundle-sales for more details and pricing.

VIVE Originals – BEATDAY

HTC VIVE's in-house production division, VIVE Originals, has continued to develop the immersive and interactive entertainment platform, BEATDAY. Previously showcased at SXSW, BEATDAY's latest immersive experience is "Light the Night: Redhat Killer" - the first theatrical project released by BEATDAY made with volumetric capture, it combines stunning visuals with puzzle games and concert elements.

Based on the Taiwanese drama, 'Light the Night', users wear the new VIVE XR Elite, and can socialise in the cyberpunk Hikari Bar, before moving on to enjoy a music performance from Julia Wu. With beautiful visuals and immersive social features, this latest VIVE Originals – BEATDAY content shows what's possible in the metaverse.

G REIGNS – REIGN CORE S2

HTC's subsidiary G REIGNS debuted at last year's Mobile World Congress, with an impressive demonstration of portable private 5G (P5G) technology developed with Lumen Technologies. The original REIGN CORE P5G solution delivered a fast, low latency, high capacity 5G network in a box the size of a small piece of luggage, which was used to power half of HTC's VR demonstrations at MWC 2022.

This year, we will unveil REIGN CORE S2, our all-new P5G solution. Smaller, faster, and with an even larger 5G coverage area of 10,000 square meters, REIGN CORE S2 is built to O-RAN standards and is highly portable for easy deployment in offices, pop-up spaces, warehouses, and more. REIGN CORE S2 is being used at HTC's booth to transmit real-time video from the VIVE Mars CamTrack x VIVE Originals demo, in high-definition and exquisite detail.

Simultaneously, the high bandwidth REIGN CORE S2 network is hosting a multi-user VR experience to demonstrate an Autodesk VRED 3D engineering collaboration – requiring high-fidelity and low latency. This means the same REIGN CORE S2 network will power both high-definition video and high-quality collaborative VR, at the same time.

VIVE Focus 3 and Location Based Software Suite

VIVE's industry-leading Location Based Experience (LBE) expertise is also on display with the Park Playground's Mission Planet X. The multiplayer VR game will see teams of four play co-operatively to defeat aliens. Players will be using VIVE Focus 3, integrated with props to shoot at their foes. VIVE Focus 3 and VIVE's Location Based Software Suite (LBSS) mean that it's quick and easy to set up a Location Based Experience in a wide range of environments. LBSS helps venues on-board users quickly, and supports large numbers of concurrent users, as well as rapid user turnover with minimal downtime.

