X-Bow Systems Announces Opening of New Luling, Texas Campus

Company to Invest $25 Million to Transform Decommissioned Airport into Cutting-Edge Solid Rocket Motor and Hypersonics Manufacturing Facility

LULING, Texas, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Bow Systems Inc. (X-Bow), a new non-traditional small business defense supplier of solid rocket motors (SRMs) and defense technologies, announced today the official opening of its new 21st century commercial Solid Rocket Motor (SRM) manufacturing campus in Luling, Texas, just south of Austin. The expansion brings dozens of jobs to the area, with potential to significantly increase over the coming years.

After a comprehensive, year-long search across multiple states, X-Bow plans to invest approximately $25 million of private capital developing the new campus over the next two years. X-Bow is converting and revitalizing a section of the former Caldwell County Carter Memorial Airport that was decommissioned last year. The site, which is already in use for rocket motor testing, further expands the company's footprint and builds off the successful growth in New Mexico.

"Our new Texas campus will enable X-Bow to compete as a reliable, innovative, economical source for solid rocket motors as we expand our capacity to build, manufacture, test and fly." says X-Bow Systems Chief Technical Officer Max Vozoff, "The X-Bow team is grateful for the enthusiastic support and continued collaborative working relationship with City of Luling and Caldwell County officials as we continue to grow our team locally, construct facilities and add capabilities at our Luling campus."

Construction on the new facility began last year. A hangar and multiple solid rocket motor test pads have already been completed.

"We're incredibly excited to welcome X-Bow Systems to our community. We know that X-Bow and it's team will be a great addition to the City of Luling and we will continue to provide them with the support they need to build a great workforce and campus here," said Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haiden. "X-Bow will create new and diverse opportunities and a more industrial workforce for our community. We look forward to seeing what the future holds in the aerospace industry for X-Bow Systems, Luling, Caldwell County and the whole State of Texas."

The United States solid rocket motor industry has consolidated from six to just two domestic manufacturers over the past few decades. Recent reports further suggest the consolidation and lack of competition has resulted in cost increases, long lead times, a lack of technological innovation, and an overall capacity reduction in our national industrial base. X-Bow's entry into the industry, including its new campus in Texas, represents a welcomed change to the uncompetitive and diminished domestic supplier base for solid rocket motors. As a market-leading innovator in energetics and solid rocket motor manufacturing, X-Bow is able to provide an alternate source for existing motors as well as create new motors needed for emerging programs, as market needs dictate.

ABOUT X-BOW SYSTEMS

X-Bow Systems is disrupting the aerospace industry with innovative and cost-effective additively manufactured energetics for the solid rocket motor and launch vehicle market. X-Bow is also designing and building a suite of modular solid rocket motors and small launch vehicles for both orbital and suborbital launch services. X-Bow is led by CEO Jason Hundley, Chairman Mark Kaufman, CRO Maureen Gannon, CTO Max Vozoff, General Counsel John Leary and a growing team of seasoned industry veterans and new space entrepreneurs. Headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, X-Bow has additional presence in California, Alabama, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, DC. X-Bow is actively recruiting talented and determined individuals to join its team. For more information visit www.xbowsystems.com

View original content:

SOURCE X-Bow Systems