Floral Geometry Stamp Issued in $10 Denomination

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service has issued a high-denomination stamp celebrating the mathematical symmetry of flowers. A dedication for the stamp was held today at the San Diego Stamp Show.

USPS Celebrates the Symmetrical Beauty of Flowers (PRNewswire)

The new $10 Floral Geometry stamp complements similar $2 and $5 stamps issued in 2022. These stamps lend a contemporary appearance to packages, large envelopes and other mailings.

The Floral Geometry stamps began as an exploration of the patterns found in nature, specifically the symmetry of flowers.

The designs feature a series of overlapping geometric shapes — circles, ovals and triangles — that reflect the symmetry of floral patterns. As the stamp denominations rise from $2 to $5 to $10, the designs become more complex.

The watercolor backgrounds were painted by hand and scanned. The background for the $10 stamp is red; white geometric lines and typography were added digitally. A foil treatment adds a stylish glimmer.

The stamps were designed and created by the firm Spaeth Hill. Antonio Alcalá was the art director.

The $10 Floral Geometry stamp will be issued in panes of four.

Postal Products

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps , by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to nearly 165 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America, to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

For USPS media resources, including broadcast quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel and like us on Facebook. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.

Contact: Leisha Palmore-Drummond

(C) 202-258-1788

leisha.i.palmore-drummond@usps.gov

usps.com/news

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service