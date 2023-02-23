CELEBRITY CHEF AND ACTIVIST, EITAN BERNATH, NAMED WORLD FOOD PROGRAMME'S HIGH LEVEL SUPPORTER

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) today announced 20-year-old chef, television personality and activist Eitan Bernath, best known on social media for his captivating personality and cooking expertise, as the organization's High Level Supporter. Leveraging his audience of over 10 million followers and energetic personality, Bernath will use his expertise in food and cooking to bring younger audiences into the global effort to solve hunger.

"I'm honored and humbled to be joining the United Nations World Food Programme to leverage my platforms to amplify the life saving work this organization does for the hungriest populations in the world," said Bernath. "It's inspiring to see the rippling effects of how improved food security can impact someone's life. I'm thrilled to be joining such an incredible organization whose work every day is dedicated to fighting hunger and inequity on the frontlines of famine and poverty and to find new ways to connect people to the mission of the World Food Programme."

Bernath is no stranger to bridging his cooking endeavors with his personal passion for social good. He will help his followers understand how issues like the climate crisis and gender inequality exacerbate global hunger. Over 40% of the global population lives in areas that are highly vulnerable to climate extremes, where more frequent and intense weather events are destroying land, livestock and crops, and therefore jeopardizing food security. When hit by shocks, it is women who often eat last and least – sacrificing for their families.

As a High Level Supporter, Bernath will bring together young people to advocate for long-term solutions to food security while raising awareness about the current global hunger crisis. His social media presence garners three billion views annually from over 350 million people around the world.

"We're thrilled to have Eitan join our global effort to solve hunger. It's critical that young people bring their energy and ideas to this movement. Eitan is the perfect person to help us fight for a more equitable future, where no one goes without food, no matter where they live," said Barron Segar, President and CEO of World Food Program USA.

Bernath joins WFP's esteemed group of High Level Supporters that are advocating for improvements in nutrition and food security, including famous mountain guides Cholitas Escaladoras Maya from Bolivia and South African artist Reggie Khumalo.

Alongside his work with WFP, Bernath continues to partner with a number of philanthropic organizations to support causes close to his heart. He is the Chief Executive Officer of Eitan Production and the Principal Culinary Contributor for 'The Drew Barrymore Show' on CBS. He also serves as the youngest member of the Food Council at City Harvest, New York City's largest food rescue organization, and as an ambassador to Animal Haven, an animal rescue organization.

About WFP

The United Nations World Food Programme is the world's largest humanitarian organization saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

About WFP USA

World Food Program USA, a 501(c)(3) organization based in Washington, DC, proudly supports the mission of the United Nations World Food Programme by mobilizing American policymakers, businesses and individuals to advance the global movement to end hunger. To learn more about World Food Program USA's mission, please visit wfpusa.org/mission-history .

About Eitan

Eitan Bernath is a 20 year-old chef, entertainer, author, TV personality, entrepreneur, and activist, best known on social media for his cooking expertise and captivating personality. With three billion annual views from 350 million consumers in 150 countries, he has amassed over 10 million followers with hundreds of millions more consumers enveloped in Eitan's world spanning his slate of television, literary, audio, philanthropy, and partnership endeavors. He is the Chief Executive Officer of Eitan Productions, the Principal Culinary Contributor for "The Drew Barrymore Show" on CBS, and is a regular contributor to The Washington Post, Food & Wine, and Saveur. He serves as the youngest member of the Food Council at City Harvest, New York City's largest food rescue organization. https://www.eitanbernath.com/

