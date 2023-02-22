SOCi Selected as Platform of Record for Localized Marketing by Growing Franchise Pet Supplies Plus

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCi Inc. , the marketing platform for multi-location brands, has partnered with Pet Supplies Plus as the franchise brand's platform of record for localized social media marketing. With over 665 stores across 41 states and counting, Pet Supplies Plus needed a platform and team to support the development and execution of a localized social media strategy that highlighted the brand's high level of engagement within its local communities.

For the neighborhood franchise brand, success is measured by effectively reaching and engaging local neighbors around each Pet Supplies Plus store through digital channels. With SOCi, Pet Supplies Plus empowers its franchisees to grow their location's online presence and showcase what makes each store unique.

"Our transition to SOCi has allowed our Pet Supplies Plus stores and franchise owners to increase the overall social engagement at the local store level in an easy and simple to use platform," said Chris Rowland, CEO of Pet Supplies Plus. "By utilizing SOCi to manage all of our local store pages across digital channels, owners are able to create deeper connections with our neighbors around each store."

Localized digital marketing and social media content drives higher traffic, engagement, and sales-conversion potential than corporate content alone. Research published in SOCi's Localized Social Content Guide finds that local store pages on Facebook drive 67% greater engagement when brands post unique content from each store, rather than merely "waterfalling," or syndicating post content from the parent corporate page. Consumers seek locally relevant posts and reward such content with more high value engagements.

Pet Supplies Plus is harnessing the power of localized content on store pages across Facebook, Instagram, Yelp, and Google. SOCi's robust reporting has allowed the brand's franchisees to see how their pages and social efforts are performing, whether through sentiment or the level of engagement a recent post received, giving store owners insights into what type of content is most successful in driving traffic to their locations.

"SOCi was built with the customer buying journey in mind, from awareness to purchase to advocacy," said David Marler, chief customer officer of SOCi. "For example, knowing that 78% of consumers say their purchase decisions are influenced by social content, we want to arm our customers with a social solution that can be accessed at the corporate level and the local level in order to easily connect with their communities at the right time."

In addition, SOCi was named "Rookie of the Year" at the 2022 Pet Supplies Plus Summit for the implementation, training, and launch of such a vital partnership, reinforcing SOCi's dedication to providing white glove service to its partners.

To learn more about how SOCi's all-in-one platform helps brands design industry-leading localized marketing strategies, visit www.meetsoci.com .

About SOCi

SOCi is the marketing platform for multi-location brands. We empower businesses like Ace Hardware, Sport Clips and Anytime Fitness to scale marketing efforts across all digital channels in a way that's brand directed, locally perfected, and data connected. As one central place to scale marketing, SOCi makes the impossible possible by enabling top brands and their locations to strengthen and scale their digital presence across limitless local search and social pages while protecting what matters most, their reputation. For more information on how SOCi can help fuel your localized marketing success, visit us at www.meetsoci.com or message us at hello@meetsoci.com .

About Pet Supplies Plus

Your neighborhood Pet Supplies Plus has everything you need for your furry, scaly and feathery friends. Our shelves are stocked with the right products, including a wide selection of natural and made in the USA products. Easily find all their favorites at prices you love, whether you shop with us in store or online using free curbside pickup, same-day delivery or Autoship. To help keep your pets happy and healthy, pet prescriptions can be filled online and delivered directly to your door. As the nation's largest independent pet store with over 665 locations in 41 states and counting, we make shopping local simple. For more information visit www.petsuppliesplus.com .

